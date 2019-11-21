Kia unleashes untamed Seltos X-Line concepts at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

"The Seltos is an exciting addition Kia's tough and rugged lineup of Kia SUVs," said Michael Cole, president, KMA. "But the Kia brand is always looking toward the future and we are eager to show what may wait just around the corner. These new concepts are meant to get the creative juices flowing and illustrate what the ultimate Seltos could be."

Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept

Small SUVs are perfect for city slickers. But even urbanites like to occasionally take the road less traveled and that's what the Trail Attack Concept is all about. The custom two-tone paint scheme evokes a stirring desert sunset and the eight ultra-bright Hella auxiliary lights mounted on the front bumper and roof light up the night once the sun dips below the dunes.

Seltos X-Line Urban Concept

The city can often feel as rough and tumble as the most challenging off-road trail and the Urban Concept is the perfect companion for such mean streets. Inspired by the imposing glass and steel skyscrapers of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the Urban Concept's custom slate gray paint scheme is highlighted by a gloss-black roof panel for a splash of stark modernity.

For more detailed information about Seltos X-Line, please refer to Kia Motors' media website: kianewscenter.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033499/Seltos_X_Line_Concepts.jpg

SOURCE Kia Motors