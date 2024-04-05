Kia presents roadmap to lead global electrification era through EVs, HEVs and PBVs

Kia drives forward transformation into 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider'

Roadmap enables Kia to proactively respond to uncertainties in mobility industry landscape, including changes in EV market

Company to expand EV line-up with more models; enhance HEV line-up to manage fluctuation in EV demand Goal to sell 1.6 million EVs annually in 2030, introducing 15 models PBV to play a key role in Kia's growth, targeting 250,000 PBV sales annually by 2030 with PV5 and PV7 models

Kia to invest KRW 38 trillion by 2028, including KRW 15 trillion for future business

2024 business guidance : KRW 101 tln in revenue with KRW 12 tln in operating profit; operating profit margin of 11.9% on sales of 3.2 million units globally

CEO reaffirms Kia's commitment to ESG management

SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation (Kia) today shared an update on its future strategies and financial targets at its CEO Investor Day in Seoul, Korea.

Based on its innovative achievements in the years since the announcement of mid-to-long-term business initiatives, Kia is focusing on updating its 2030 strategy announced last year and further strengthening its business strategy in response to uncertainties across the global mobility industry landscape.

During the event, Kia updated its mid-to-long-term business strategy with a focus on electrification, and its PBV business. Kia reiterated its 2030 annual sales target of 4.3 million units, including 1.6 million units of electric vehicles (EVs). The 2030 4.3 million annual sales target is 34.4 percent higher than the brand's 2024 annual goal of 3.2 million units.

The company also plans to become a leading EV brand by selling a higher percentage of electrified models among its total sales, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and battery EVs, projecting electrified model sales of 2.48 million units annually or 58 percent of Kia's total sales in 2030.

"Following our successful brand relaunch in 2021, Kia is enhancing its global business strategy to further the establishment of an innovative EV line-up and accelerate the company's transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. "By responding effectively to changes in the mobility market and efficiently implementing mid-to-long-term strategies, Kia is strengthening its brand commitment to the wellbeing of customers, communities, the global society, and the environment."

