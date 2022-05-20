Kia and Rafa Nadal launch ‘Kia Clubhouse’ initiative to inspire next generation of tennis fans

On arrival, the children were presented with a welcome pack that includes tennis equipment from Babolat as a special keepsake to empower a lifelong love for the game. Rafa Nadal made a surprise appearance to personally welcome the children and share what inspired him to play the game.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion and Kia global brand ambassador said, "The Rafa Nadal Foundation has done a lot of work to support children who need it the most, and we have witnessed the impact that tennis and sports can have on children's education. So I'm really happy to partner with Kia on Kia Clubhouse to make tennis more accessible to more children around the world. I truly hope this initiative will inspire others to do the same."

As part of the Kia Clubhouse experience, the children took part in a number of activities, including a skills and tricks masterclass hosted by French freestyle player Ben Simonet and a series of challenges led by tennis professional, Alizé Lim. The children also put their new skills to test through various trials, challenges, and matches, and wrapped up the day with a friendly tournament and an award ceremony.

The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year, replicating this memorable experience in major tennis-loving cities around the world.

