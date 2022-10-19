Khoros and SearchUnify Partner to Strengthen Online Community Experiences with Federated Search and New AI-powered Capabilities

The partnership makes it easier for community members to find information across multiple content repositories for a more effective, self-service, online community platform

AUSTIN, Texas and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Khoros , a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, today announced a partnership with SearchUnify , a leading unified cognitive platform, to offer federated search within Khoros-powered communities for a more effective self-service platform.

"Customers often seek ways to solve problems on their own before engaging with brands directly. Online brand communities are a highly effective channel for delivering the self-service support customers want. But sometimes the best answer is found outside the community, which requires customers to search elsewhere," said Chris Tranquill, CEO at Khoros. "By partnering with SearchUnify, we're excited to provide a powerful, unified discovery experience that expands that search to include results from outside sources so customers can get all the information they need—without leaving your brand community."

The partnership combines the power of Khoros's enterprise-grade communities software and SearchUnify's AI-driven enterprise search solution to increase community engagement, improve customer satisfaction, and further reduce support costs. By integrating with SearchUnify, Khoros-powered communities become a powerful, one-stop shop for content discovery by integrating information from multiple repositories (federated search), whether the information is in a brand's online community or from an outside source such as Slack, WordPress, or SharePoint. Delivering this unified discovery experience makes it easier for community members to find the most relevant information quickly and more easily from a single search console.

Khoros's partnership with SearchUnify also includes the following online community features through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities :

Smarter user interfaces (UIs) understand search intent and history to help guide users to relevant results by delivering rich snippets and pre-selected facets.

(UIs) understand search intent and history to help guide users to relevant results by delivering rich snippets and pre-selected facets. Create more personalized community experiences with AI-fueled algorithms that deliver tailored results and recommendations based on the user's role, access permissions, behaviors, and interests.

with AI-fueled algorithms that deliver tailored results and recommendations based on the user's role, access permissions, behaviors, and interests. Drive engagement and improve searchability with AI-powered algorithms that continuously learn from user behavior to display the most relevant results first.

with AI-powered algorithms that continuously learn from user behavior to display the most relevant results first. Measure self-service success and prove online community ROI with deep analytics and metrics that matter, like case deflection and engagement, CSAT, and more.

"Having built over 100 online communities, knowledge bases, partner portals, and more, we noticed a trend that enterprises with multiple, disparate content sources were struggling to put relevant content in the hands of the end-user. We're proud to build upon our work with Khoros to elevate the online community experience with the most holistic search capabilities to better support brands and their customers," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify's parent company.

To learn more about Khoros's partnership with SearchUnify, visit here . For additional information about Khoros's digital-first customer engagement platform and services, including online community engagement, visit khoros.com . Information about SearchUnify can be found at searchunify.com .

About Khoros

Khoros's award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform that fuels the unification of disparate data silos to build a centralized content repository, an insights engine that articulates analytics to monitor KPIs and react to changing trends in real-time. It powers multiple next-gen applications including Intelligent Chatbot , Escalation Predictor , Agent Helper , KCS Enabler and Community Helper – all of which elevate & personalize the experience of customers, agents, community managers, knowledge workers, and support managers.

