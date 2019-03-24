Khobar Shines Bright as 10,433 Participants Join Saudi Arabia's First Ever 'The Color Run' Presented by Sunsilk

Over ten thousand color runners joined the Happiest 5k on the Planet for the first time in the Kingdom

Held in Khobar, this was the first of three events to be hosted in the Kingdom throughout 2019

Organized in-line with the General Entertainment Authority's efforts to attract key International entertainment events to Saudi Arabia

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, March 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received its first big splash of color this weekend as over ten thousand participants joined The Color Run presented by Sunsilk hosted for the very first time in Khobar. In association with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the untimed event saw thousands of Saudi residents and expats doused from head to toe in different colorful powders as they enjoyed The Happiest 5k on the Planet.

The celebrations continued at the larger than life finish festival with a live DJ and MC entertaining the crowd. The post run activities featured music, photo ops, activity booths, vendors, and the world-famous color throws every 15 minutes. The make-up of participants reflected The Color Run's ethos of inclusivity, with young and young-at-heart, friends and families, the super-fit and the uninitiated, all involved, inspired and thoroughly entertained.

The Color Run aims to act as a catalyst to inspire continual healthy living across the Middle East and worldwide. The Khobar run, which coincided with the Sharqiah season, served as a celebration of health, happiness and individuality in a fun, un-intimidating running environment where participants could enjoy getting fit.

The main theme for the non-competitive run was about celebrating the hero in you, where nothing is impossible, and you are unstoppable! Each hero dressed the part with quirky merchandise received in their participation kit, including exclusive Color Run t-shirts and headbands. Participants who ran, jogged, walked and skipped their way to the finish line also received their very own 2019 limited-edition medals.

The GEA backed the event and commenting on their involvement in the event, Mr. Sultan Al Faqir, Chief Operations Officer at GEA said: "The first event of The Color Run series held in Khobar over the weekend witnessed a marvelous turnout, thousands of participants gathered from across the Kingdom to engage in a healthy activity that combines fun, exercise and charitable giving. The Color Run presented by Sunsilk is a great opportunity to create picture-perfect memories and celebrate health, happiness and individuality. Following the great success of this event, we will be revealing the dates for the following two events set to take place in Riyadh and Jeddah soon".

"The Color Run presented by Sunsilk, enjoys a vibrancy that matches the aims of the GEA to support and create new options that boost participation across cultural, entertainment, and sports activities. We look forward to introducing more sport and entertainment events of this caliber which have a direct impact on the quality of life and well-being of citizens", Al Faqir added.

The single largest event series in the world, The Color Run has hosted over 7 million runners worldwide in more than 40 countries, with KSA now added to the list. With the dates for the runs in Jeddah and Riyadh to be announced soon, KSA visitors and residents can keep informed on the latest updates by logging on to www.ksa.thecolorrun.com and sign up to the newsletter.

The images can be downloaded from the following link: https://we.tl/t-0qjwwMMa2f



The B-Roll footage can be downloaded from the following Link: https://we.tl/t-FFlPNUmEV0

Notes to editors

About the General Entertainment Authority:

The General Entertainment Authority was established in support of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 with aims to develop and regulate the entertainment sector and create a vibrant society through providing exciting entertainment options fit for all segments of Saudi society throughout the Kingdom.

The General Entertainment Authority also supports the achievement of a diverse Saudi economy through increasing the GDP, supporting small and medium enterprises, stimulating the private sector to participate in developing entertainment activities, and increasing direct foreign investments in the entertainment sector.

For more information please contact: media@gea.gov.sa

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events, and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media, and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor network.

About The Color Run

Since its debut in 2012, The Color Run has hosted more than 7 million Color Runners at 1,000 events in 40+ countries and is now the single largest event series in the world. With no winners or official times, the 'Happiest 5K on the Planet' celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, helping participants achieve their fitness goals by providing a fun, un-intimidating running environment.

