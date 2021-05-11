Khiron Comments on the Results of Project Twenty21 - UK´s Largest Observational Study into Medical Cannabis Products

Through Project Twenty21, eligible patients can access affordable medical cannabis treatment, monitored by Drug Science, UK's leading independent scientific body. The project aims to create the UK's largest body of evidence for the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis to warrant NHS funding where the benefits of treatment with medical cannabis are proven to outweigh the potential risks.

The Project Twenty 21 study has now licensed prescriptions of medical cannabis to over 900 patients who are in substantially poorer health than the general population, and who have been unable to manage their diagnosed conditions with commonly prescribed medicines. The findings show that legally prescribed cannabis provides clinically significant improvements in the quality of life of patients living with conditions such as Chronic Pain, Multiple Sclerosis, Tourette's Syndrome, Epilepsy and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Based on the early positive momentum of the Project Twety21, Khiron will be launching other commercial initiatives to reach as many people as possible in the country.

The patient data collected show that medical cannabis improves the quality of life more than classical treatments do, for example for neuropathic pain. According to the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE), there is little or no evidence that commonly prescribed drugs, such as benzodiazepines or opioids, make any difference to people's quality of life, pain or psychological distress, but they can cause harm, including possible addiction. In contrast, the results of Project Twenty21 clearly show a fifty percent increase in patients' self-reported health and ability to lead a more normal life as well as significant improvements in patients' ability to manage debilitating secondary conditions such as anxiety, insomnia and depression. Also, patients are now able to avoid criminality with legal prescriptions, as many have felt compelled to turn to illegal use to manage their conditions.

Project leader of Twenty21 Professor David Nutt from Drug Science, comments: "A lack of clinical evidence has made it difficult for doctors to confidently prescribe legal medical cannabis in the UK. These new findings provide a major step forward and help to clarify the benefit these medicines can have for thousands of seriously ill patients."

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, says: "We are glad to see our strong commitment with medical research bear its fruits with this publication. Khiron is a true pioneer in the medical cannabis landscape in the UK, and not just because of its products. Our biggest contribution to improve access to medical cannabis in the UK is our education programs for prescribing clinicians and the dissemination of our expertise with cannabis-based therapeutics. We plan to continue our data-driven approach with the deployment of EU-GMP cannabinoid-based medicines based on our Colombian extracts, whose efficacy and safety are backed by clinical data collected in our wholly-owned clinics with over 17,000 prescriptions."

With this prescriber-oriented and patient-centered approach, Khiron has made a reputation in the UK as a leader in medical cannabis training thanks to its educational platform, Khiron Academy, providing CPD-certified education to collaborative partners such as the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society (MCCS) and Cellen. For further details on the results and methodology of Project Twenty21, please see: https://www.drugscience.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/213_2021_5855_OnlinePDF-2.pdf

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Paola Ricardo

E: investors@khiron.ca

T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact:

Peter Leis

Europe Communications Manager

E: pleis.ext@khiron.ca enavarro@khiron.ca

Khiron Europe:

Tejinder Virk

Europe President

E: tvirk@khiron.ca

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507239/Khiron_Life_Sciences_Corp__Khiron_Comments_on_the_Results_of_Pro.jpg

Related Links

https://khiron.ca/



SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.