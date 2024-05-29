KFin Technologies Limited Convenes Capital Market Leaders at the KFintech Partner Conclave 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KFin Technology Limited (KFintech), a global SaaS-based financial solutions provider, hosted the KFintech Partner Conclave 2024, presenting a platform for dialogue and collaboration among the capital market leaders. The event brought together a distinguished array of participants, including regulators, asset management companies, fund managers, and other financial ecosystem players, all converging to shape the future of financial services in Southeast Asia.

The conclave saw Mr. Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO of KFintech, share his vision for the sector's growth, particularly highlighting the Company's role in Malaysia's digital transformation. "As we continue to expand our footprint across Southeast Asia, our technology solutions are set to redefine the regional capital markets. We are not just responding to the market demands but are actively shaping them, ensuring that our partners are well-equipped to thrive in this evolving landscape."

The event was graced by over 100 dignitaries from regulators like the Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia and to more than 25 industry leaders in asset management space, including Manulife, Eastspring, CIMB Bank, and Deutsche Bank. KFintech's Chief Business Development Officer, Mr. Senthil G, and Mr. Vignesh Kumaran, Head of Digital Products, walked the attendees through mPower, a multi-currency, multi-asset, and multi-geography fund accounting platform. They also highlighted how KFintech's mPower has played a key role in the digitization of investment management through its industry-leading technology and is transforming fund accounting for asset managers.

KFintech offers the best-in-class technology suite and holds a leading market share in the transfer agent space, highlighting its pivotal role in the industry. Over the last decade in Malaysia, KFintech has significantly bolstered the growth of its clients and contributed to introducing many industry-first solutions in the RTA space. KFintech has catered to a holistic economic boost to the asset management industry while effectively reducing operational and capital expenditures through innovation. The company's proprietary platforms are adept at handling portfolios across multiple geographies, dealing with different currencies, and managing a variety of asset classes – making them truly a global fintech solution provider.

These solutions have been pivotal in servicing a variety of asset classes, including Mutual Funds, ETFs, Alternatives, and Pensions. Central to its technological prowess is the Secure Hyperscale Platform methodology using which all solutions are resilient, secure, and scalable. These platforms are built on a mobile-first approach, adaptable micro-services architecture, and cloud-ready frameworks, specifically designed to meet the intricate demands of the Malaysian financial market, enhancing both investor servicing and fund accounting capabilities.

KFintech continues its rapid growth trajectory, expanding across Southeast Asian markets, the Middle East, and Canada while building on its market leadership in India. The company remains committed to leading innovation in global capital markets by integrating cutting-edge technology and prioritizing strategic market opportunities.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423622/KFintech_logo_Logo.jpg