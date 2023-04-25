Keystone acquires two student-athlete placement agencies as part of global expansion efforts

OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Education Group (Keystone) has acquired two European-based student athlete placement agencies, I-Con Sports (Spain) and Future Elite Sports (UK).

Together, the newly acquired companies have extensive experience across soccer and tennis placement, sending over 3,000 students to the United States and United Kingdom and securing over $60m in scholarships for their students combined.

CEO of Keystone Education Group, Fredrik Högemark, said: "Through Keystone Sports, we have helped over 10,000 students in Europe pursue their academic and athletic dreams in North America.

There is a strong desire for student athletes to study and train in the US and Canada, thanks to the amazing sports culture, facilities, and funding available alongside excellent higher education.

"With I-Con Sports and Future Elite Sports, we will help a wider network of students in Spain and the UK accomplish their higher education and competitive sporting goals. We will also be able to expand our placement offerings in the UK, creating opportunities to play sports while pursuing higher education at the same time.

I-Con Sports CEO and founder, Marc Becker said: "By joining Keystone, I-Con Sports is taking one step further in strengthening its ties with college sports in the US and enhancing its services towards student-athletes.

"With Keystone, we will be able to offer a complete service covering all needs for a student-athlete aiming to play and study in the US, from high school to a graduate degree."

I-Con Sports is also well-known for its "Study and Play" program which provides financial support to students during studies, developed in partnership with the Rafa Nadal Foundation and Carlos Costa, former top 10 ATP tennis player, and current Rafa Nadal manager.

Through Future Elite Sports, Keystone Sports will now also be able to offer students the ability to seek higher education while playing football and rugby in the United Kingdom, in addition to its US placement services.

Future Elite Sports founder, Greg Josling said: "With many of the best student-athlete agencies from across the globe now joining forces as part of Keystone, our student athletes will have direct access to coaches from every college in America, to showcase events across Europe, and to collaborative college tours and experiences.

"Working closer with Keystone will also open the door for European students to study and compete in the UK as an alternative option and we are looking forward to enhancing this offering with the help of Keystone."

The deal follows a period of extensive growth within the Keystone Sports division, following earlier acquisition of a number of European student-placement agencies including CSUSA, Sport-Scholarships, AGM Sports and uniexperts.

It also follows Keystone's recent acquisition of German domestic student search platform, studddy in early April as the company simultaneously expands its global student search and recruitment operations.

Media Inquiries



Ashlee-Maree Courtney-Eman,

VP Corporate Marketing

Email: ashlee@keg.com

Phone: +47 475 13 692

www.keg.com

Investor Inquiries

Mark Ivin, CFO

Email: mark.ivin@keg.com

+47 94 888 606

About Keystone Sports

Keystone Sports is a division of Keystone Education Group, our mission is to connect international student-athletes with colleges in the United States. Keystone Sports is comprised of over 85 employees in 11 countries, most of them former college student-athletes. They are experts in soccer, tennis, golf, track & field, swimming, basketball, and 15 additional sports. We are Europe's leading college sports recruiting solution for student-athletes looking to study in the US.

Since 1998, our agencies, AGM (Spain), CMAS (Mexico), Sport-Scholarships and uniexperts (Germany), Tennis Smart (UK) and CSUSA (UK/Scandinavia), have sent over 10,500 international student-athletes to 820 Colleges in the US and Canada, securing over 600 million USD worth of scholarships.

About I-Con Sports

Based in Barcelona, I-Con Sports is a leading company in helping students who wish to combine high-level athletics with higher education in the US. Founded in 2004 by CEO Marc Becker and his partner Alexandra Costa, they have sent over 1200 student-athletes to the USA from over 50 countries, securing over $US60M in scholarships for their students.

About Future Elite Sports

Based in the United Kingdom, Future Elite Sports was established in 2013 with the vision of creating pathways in sport for young, aspiring athletes. Since 2013 Future Elite Sports have helped obtain athletic & academic scholarships for 1500+ students across the UK and prides itself on making its clients as recruitable as possible through focusing on 3 key recruitment metrics; athleticism, academics & ability.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20258/3757470/2008990.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Keystone Academic Solutions