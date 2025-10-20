KeySIM Achieves 10,000 IoT Connections as Multi-Network PAYG Gains Momentum Across the UK

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeySIM, the UK-based provider of multi-network SIM cards for IoT and M2M applications, today announced that it has surpassed 10,000 live IoT connections across more than 500 customers, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and signalling the accelerating adoption of flexible, pay-as-you-go connectivity.

Following growing industry interest in its innovative approach, KeySIM continues to attract businesses switching from traditional single-network contracts to its multi-network PAYG platform, which offers stronger coverage, simpler management, and real-world cost savings.

"It's been incredible to see how quickly businesses are embracing our model," said Graham Robinson, Founder of KeySIM. "We've built a platform that puts control back in the hands of customers — they can connect anywhere, switch networks remotely, and only pay for what they actually use."

KeySIM was the first IoT SIM provider to develop a remotely steerable SIM, allowing users to toggle mobile networks remotely via its management dashboard. The technology ensures maximum uptime and flexibility, making it easier to deploy and manage large-scale IoT estates across multiple regions.

In addition to its connectivity innovation, KeySIM provides secure private-IP access to connected devices — removing the need for public fixed IP addresses and reducing cybersecurity risk for IoT deployments.

KeySIM's technology is already trusted by organisations such as FATFACE, York Rescue Boat, and the North Wales Mountain Rescue Team, supporting applications from retail and logistics to mission-critical emergency communications.

As the IoT market continues to expand, KeySIM's approach offers a future-proof, scalable alternative to conventional network contracts — providing connectivity that's as flexible as the devices it supports.

www.keysim.co.uk