Keyrus launches its offers in Portugal in order to accelerate its development in Southern Europe and create a nearshore center of excellence in Data Intelligence, for the benefit of its European customers

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrus, an international player in the fields of Data Intelligence, Digital and Consulting on the Management and Transformation of enterprises, announces the opening of a subsidiary in Portugal, in order to accelerate its development in Southern Europe and create a nearshore center of excellence in Data Intelligence, for the benefit of its European customers.

Present in Spain for over 15 years, the Keyrus Group is expanding in the Iberian region with the opening of a subsidiary in Portugal. The country, which is highly competitive in the domain of digital services in Europe, boasts assets such as excellent IT infrastructure and a highly qualified, English-speaking workforce, with qualifications from reputable institutions.

With the launch of this subsidiary, the Keyrus Group will expand its presence in Southern Europe and gain significant market share by deploying its full portfolio of services and solutions in Data & Digital transformation, among which Cloud & Security, Data Management & Visualization, Data Science & Advanced Analytics and Performance Management offerings. One of the main strategic goals is to meet the nearshore services needs of its current international clients in Europe. Keyrus will target sectors in which it has a strong European market footprint, such as Industry (e.g. CCPA, Euralis, Radiall, DS Smith), Retail/CPG (e.g. Monoprix, IKKS) and Financial Services (e.g. BNP Paribas, Fortis, Brookson, Fitch Ratings). Keyrus is actively recruiting to build its European Data Intelligence & Analytics nearshore center of excellence.

In order to address the local market, it will also work closely with its key partner vendors who have identified Portugal as a priority for their European development. Market plans have been defined together with Tableau, Alteryx, Snowflake, Talend, Denodo and Anaplan.

Established in Lisbon, Keyrus's newest agency will be run by Javier Riera, a senior executive within the Keyrus Group for over 15 years.

Having started his career in Spain, in Technical, Sales & Managerial roles, he held the post of Managing Director at Keyrus in Brazil for the past 5 years, before returning to the Iberian Peninsula as Executive Director – Southern Europe.

"The opening of this subsidiary is a fantastic challenge. After Brazil, I am happy to take on this new, strategic adventure within the Keyrus Group. I am personally very fond of Portugal, as it is a country with enormous human and cultural wealth. The timing of the launch could not be better, as the market is highly dynamic, thanks to the digitalization of companies, particularly as Cloud and Analytics gain traction within organizations," comments Javier Riera, Director – Southern Europe at Keyrus Group.

"This new subsidiary was a natural step in our European expansion, because of the perspective of new 'nearshore' service lines for our European customers. Thanks to our presence in Spain for over 15 years, and our network of technological partners, we possess all the means necessary in terms of skills and experience, to rapidly create a place for ourselves within this new market", adds Marc Stukkens, Executive VP of Keyrus Group.

ABOUT KEYRUS

Creator of value in the era of Data and Digital

An international player in consulting and technologies and a specialist in Data and Digital, Keyrus is dedicated to helping enterprises take advantage of the Data and Digital paradigm to enhance their performance, facilitate and accelerate their transformation, and generate new drivers of growth and competitiveness.

Placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Keyrus is developing a value proposition that is unique in the market and centered around an innovative offering founded upon a combination of three major and convergent areas of expertise:

Data Intelligence

Data Science – Artificial Intelligence – Big Data & Cloud Analytics – Business Intelligence – EIM – CPM/EPM

Digital Experience

Innovation & Digital Strategy – Digital Marketing – DMP & CRM – Digital Commerce – Digital Performance – User Experience

Management & Transformation

Strategy & Innovation – Digital Transformation – Performance Management – Project Management

Present in 20 countries on 4 continents, the Keyrus Group has 3,000 employees.

Keyrus is quoted Euronext Growth Paris (ALKEY - Code ISIN: FR0004029411) (Reuters : KEYR.PA) (Bloomberg : ALKEY:FP).

Further information at: www.keyrus.com

