Keypoint Intelligence Announces German Sacristan's Keynote at FuturePrint TECH Event

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that German Sacristan, Group Director, Production Printing, will present a keynote at the upcoming FuturePrint TECH event, taking place in Cambridge, UK, on November 6-7. His keynote, titled "Navigating the Future: Trends and Opportunities in Digital Printing Technologies," will provide valuable insights into the latest advancements in digital printing across various sectors, including commercial print, labels, packaging, textiles, and wide-format printing.

German Sacristan will focus on how digital printing is transforming traditional print processes and driving sustainability. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges presented by these evolving technologies.

Key topics will highlight:

Market Shift: Print volume consolidations within digital printing technologies and accelerated shift from analog to digital printing.





Value-Added Selling: Understanding which specialty printing products print buyers are interested in purchasing.





Automation: AI and robotics





Sustainability: Rising demand for eco-friendly materials and on-demand solutions.

"Digital printing technologies are evolving at a rapid pace, offering print buyers effective tools and strategies to better communicate with their customers. I look forward to sharing insights into the trends that are shaping the future of print and what PSPs can leverage to stay ahead," said German Sacristan.

Frazer Chesterman, Co-Founder of FuturePrint, added, "German's keynote will provide invaluable guidance on how the industry can adapt to the fast-changing digital landscape. His expertise is critical for businesses navigating digital transformation and sustainability challenges, both of which are key themes at FuturePrint."

For more information or to register for the event, visit FuturePrint.

