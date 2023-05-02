Keypoint Intelligence Acquires Sweden-based ProPrintPerformance

Acquisition enhances service offerings globally in the production print market

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, a global data and market intelligence firm for the digital print and imaging industry, today announced that it has acquired ProPrintPerformance based out of Stockholm, Sweden. With this acquisition, Keypoint Intelligence expands its reach globally, securing the number one position in consulting, training, platform development and testing in the production print market.

ProPrintPerformance, co-founded in 2016, results from a longstanding partnership between Erik Brijker, customer innovation officer and Etienne de Wette, customer experience officer. The company provides competitive intelligence platforms and training services to sales and marketing professionals in the digital production print industry. ProPrintPerformance's sales enablement platform, along with its combined virtual and face-to-face sales training and coaching, improves sales results by providing advanced knowledge and skills that support ongoing professional growth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Anthony Sci, president and CEO of Keypoint Intelligence, said, "I knew from the first meeting with Erik and Etienne that their extensive background and service offerings would be a great fit for our business. The synergies and added services are a winning combination that allow for future growth for both our organizations and will enhance the customer experience we provide."

Cyrus Nikou, founder and managing partner of Atar Capital, the private investment firm that acquired Keypoint Intelligence in October 2019, commented, "While Atar has been operating globally with its portfolio companies that have facilities throughout the world for a number of years now, the acquisition of ProPrintPerformance is our first international buyout as an add-on acquisition for Keypoint Intelligence. It is the logical next step to continue to foster the growth of Keypoint Intelligence's footprint in digital production print."

Also commenting on the acquisition, Etienne de Wette, customer experience officer of ProPrintPerformance, said, "We are excited about the acquisition and look forward to working with Anthony and the team at Keypoint Intelligence. It will be great to leverage the expertise, resources, and history that Keypoint Intelligence has to offer. We look forward to maintaining the relationship with our customers, enhancing our level of service to them and continuing to scale our business."

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines.

About ProPrintPerformance

ProPrintPerformance originates from a true production background and specializes in digital production print sales and marketing development. Co-founders Erik Brijker and Etienne de Wette have been business partners for over 20 years, developing and growing their organization. ProPrintPerformance's services are designed to enable sales and marketing professionals to demonstrate added value for their customers. Many of the leading manufacturers of digital production printing solutions value their independence and have partnered with ProPrintPerformance, most of them for more than a decade. Its sales enablement platform, together with its training services, provides customers with confidence and credibility, which helps to increase overall sales results.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital's principals have completed more than 80 private equity transactions across North America, Europe and South America.

Atar Capital's combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provide a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its portfolio companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar's leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com.

