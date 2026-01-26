Keyloop agrees to acquire Motortech.ai to enable AI-driven customer communications

READING, England, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyloop, a leading global automotive technology company, has agreed to acquire Motortech.ai, a UK-based developer of state-of-the-art AI solutions for the automotive industry. The deal will accelerate Keyloop's programme for embedding new AI functionality into Fusion, its Automotive Retail Platform (ARP), helping dealers improve their operational efficiency and derive more value from customer interactions.

Tom Kilroy, CEO of Keyloop and Gerard Thatcher, CEO and Founder of Motortech.ai

Motortech.ai has developed a next-generation AI customer agent, AIME that replaces traditional website forms and manual replies via other channels with conversational tools that operate in real time, 24/7. AIME can search and compare vehicles for prospective customers, qualify leads, handle questions, administer trade-ins, log vehicle reservations and process finance quotes and agreements. This and other new AI-driven functionality developed by Motortech.ai will be integrated within the domains of Keyloop's Fusion ARP, including the Vehicle Hub inventory management module, the Acquisition Hub website solution, and Sales Hub, which connects every step of the sales process.

Tom Kilroy, CEO, Keyloop, comments: "I'm extremely excited that Motortech.ai will soon become part of Keyloop. We're already planning how their proven technology will be integrated throughout our tech stack, so that whenever and however a customer interacts with a dealer, both parties will feel the benefits."

Gerard Thatcher, CEO and Founder of Motortech.ai, comments: "This is an important new development for motor retailers and OEMs, as it unites the conversational power of our AI solutions with Keyloop's unrivalled data insights and market-leading enterprise solutions. This agreement means we'll be able to accelerate deployment of a full conversational layer for dealerships and OEMs, providing better outcomes for customers and dealers alike."

Additional AI enhancement scheduled for early 2026

The acquisition will help accelerate the further development of AIME, notably so it can be deployed as a contact centre solution that will aggregate, process and action leads via social channels, WhatsApp, SMS and email. There will also be enhancements to AIME's capabilities to engage with aftersales customers and to re-engage lapsed leads.

Kilroy adds: "Dealers operate in an ever-changing environment, with rising customer expectations about engaging with dealerships on an omnichannel basis, 24/7. AI can significantly improve outcomes for customers, driving satisfaction and loyalty. The AI functionality developed by Motortech.ai will help dealerships and OEMs drive revenue growth through enhanced customer engagement across multiple channels, further enhancing the rich data available in Fusion. I know that together, we'll deliver measurable improvements in conversion rates, customer satisfaction, and dealer efficiency across our global client base."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory clearances, which are expected to be received in the first quarter of 2026.

Keyloop is a global leader in automotive technology, supplying software solutions to over 70% of the UK's top 200 dealer groups (by turnover).

Full details of Fusion can be found at www.keyloop.com.

About Keyloop:

Keyloop is a leading provider of automotive retail solutions, with more than 40 years of industry expertise and over 14 billion digital interactions captured to date. Its cutting-edge solutions cater for every stage of the automotive retail ecosystem, connecting retailers, OEMs, financiers, and fleet suppliers with their consumers via innovative Experience-First software.

Spanning demand, supply, operations and ownership, Fusion is Keyloop's dynamic Automotive Retail Platform, optimising the automotive retail lifecycle for customers and consumers alike. It increases both vehicle and customer lifetime value through seamless automation and personalisation, while its technology serves more than 20,000 retailers, more than 80 OEMs, 80% of the top 10 UK leasing companies, and 60% of brands within Europe's financier space. For more information, please visit: www.keyloop.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869103/Keyloop_MotorTech.jpg