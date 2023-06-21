Keyless Wins "Authentication Innovation Award" in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyless Technologies , the leaders in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Authentication Innovation Award" in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Keyless has been recognized for developing Zero-Knowledge BiometricsTM, a new approach to biometric authentication that prioritizes user privacy by transforming a user's biometric data so that it cannot be linked back to the user, making Keyless the only biometrics solution that does store biometric data anywhere.

Because of this innovation, organizations using Keyless' technology can securely authenticate their customers and employees with a simple selfie, while remaining compliant with evolving data protection and privacy legislation.

"With account takeover fraud constantly on the rise, organizations are experiencing unprecedented levels of attacks aimed squarely at authentication credentials, which is the driver behind the adoption of biometric authentication. However, organizations must be increasingly vigilant of how they process and store biometric data. Our technology enables users to send and retrieve their biometric data without revealing the contents of this data to anyone else, including Keyless. " said Andrea Carmignani, CEO and co-founder of Keyless.

"This award from AI Breakthrough is validation of our work towards delivering innovative technologies that can actively deter fraud and help organizations strengthen their security and compliance while still providing a seamless, modern user experience."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Through the use of Zero-Knowledge Biometrics, Keyless offers users both security and privacy without compromising on user experience. This is a ground-breaking development for privacy, and an industry-first achievement that stands to revolutionize the passwordless authentication space. We're thrilled to recognize Keyless with the 'Authentication Innovation Award,'" said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough.

About Keyless

Keyless is a passwordless authentication company pioneering privacy-preserving biometric solutions for workforce and consumer authentication. Keyless was founded by leading security and privacy experts, and its patented technology is the first to use privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) for biometric authentication and identity management. Keyless delivers frictionless authentication experiences that eliminate account takeover (ATO) fraud, enhance security, and make it easy to comply with evolving regulations such as GDPR and PSD2.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

SOURCE Keyless Technologies