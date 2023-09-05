Keyless partners with Ping Identity to help defend against account takeover threats

Keyless has integrated with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci to accelerate adoption of its simple, secure biometric authentication solutions

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyless Technologies , the leaders in privacy-preserving authentication, today announced a new partnership with Ping Identity, provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service.

The partnership will allow mutual customers to quickly and easily deploy Keyless' multi-factor authentication solutions to enhance security and identity assurance during authentication.

Keyless joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Designed with privacy in mind, Keyless combines privacy-enhancing facial recognition and device verification to offer fast, secure and compliant biometric multi-factor authentication. Its phishing-resistant solutions provide enhanced identity assurance during high risk activities, without added friction.

Unlike alternative solutions that authenticate users with one-time-passwords (OTPs), push or email links, Keyless leverages its proprietary biometric software to ensure authentication requests are being launched by the genuine person from their trusted device. The new partnership aims to allow mutual customers to easily deploy Keyless to streamline access to online applications and data.

"Threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and undetectable, with bad actors intercepting one-time codes and compromising devices with surprising regularity," said Andrea Carmignani, co-founder and chief executive officer at Keyless. "It's imperative that businesses address this by adopting solutions that offer enhanced protection against modern phishing and account takeover threats,"

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Keyless leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

Ping's existing customers can learn more about the partnership here .

About Keyless

Keyless is a passwordless authentication company and the world leader in privacy-preserving biometrics for consumers and workforce. It protects financial institutions, governments, and enterprises globally, combating fraud, identity theft, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Its flagship Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology does not store biometric data anywhere and delivers built-in multi-factor security with just one look at the camera. Keyless is ISO27001 certified and also holds both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications, the only company to do so. Privately owned, Keyless holds multiple patents and has 50 employees across three offices worldwide.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users,without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

SOURCE Keyless Technologies