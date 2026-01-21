Key Milestone in Baidu Wenku's Global Expansion: Ding Yuxi Named Global Ambassador to Expand the Global Reach of Chinese AI

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu Wenku, a AI-powered productivity platform and a unit of Baidu, China's leading artificial intelligence company, today announced the appointment of actor Ding Yuxi as its first Global Ambassador. Following his appointment as Baidu Wenku's inaugural Brand Ambassador in 2025, the partnership has been expanded, with Ding also serving as Global Ambassador for Oreate AI, Baidu Wenku's international edition.

BaiduWenku And Oreate AI

As one of China's most influential young actors, Ding Yuxi has won widespread acclaim among audiences both domestically and internationally for his standout performances in hit series such as Fight for Love and Love Game in Eastern Fantasy. Beyond his proven acting skills and strong professional dedication, his global profile has risen significantly over the past year. He has secured endorsements with international brands including Versace and appeared at the UN Climate Change Conference as a UN-affiliated news correspondent, where his bilingual speech surpassed 18 million views worldwide within 48 hours, underscoring his rapidly growing international appeal.

Meanwhile, Baidu Wenku has received repeated recognition from leading national organizations, including China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (CICS-CERT) and Xinhua News Agency. Appointing Ding Yuxi as its Global Ambassador marks a key step in Baidu Wenku's global expansion, highlighting the platform's long-term commitment and confidence in engaging users worldwide.

Baidu Wenku's international expansion is progressing steadily and has already delivered tangible results. Since its debut in 2025, Oreate AI has attracted more than one million users worldwide, spanning over 220 countries and regions. Following a major upgrade in September 2025, the international offering quickly rose to the top of Product Hunt's daily rankings, drawing strong interest from users across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Its advanced AI capabilities have earned increasing recognition in global markets.

Against this backdrop, Ding Yuxi's appointment as Baidu Wenku's Global Ambassador goes beyond a mere fusion of technology and entertainment—it represents a milestone in Baidu's efforts to bring its AI platforms to a broader global audience. By combining Ding's rising international influence and Baidu's technological expertise, the partnership is set to strengthen the global visibility of both Baidu Wenku and Oreate AI, helping users worldwide better discover and engage with AI solutions originating in China.

For more information, please visit wenku.baidu.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866130/1.jpg