Key Energy 2022: Sungrow Displays Top-notch Solutions for Residential and Commercial Applications in Italy

RIMINI, Italy, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier for renewables, showcased its industry-leading residential and commercial solutions for the Italian market with the Company's movable power truck exhibited at Key Energy during the 8th-11th November in Rimini. Its product portfolio ensures a more accessible, flexible, and reliable local renewable energy system.

Sungrow Exhibits at Key Energy 2022

Italy is one of the leading markets in Europe in terms of renewable energy production. The country registered a ten-fold increase in the number of PV systems commissioned during the last decade. Italy's National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) set a target of having 55% of its power generation come from renewables by 2030, including a 52 GW solar capacity target in which residential and commercial solar installations will have a large part.

Tailored to the Italian residential market, Sungrow offers both 1-phase and 3-phase PV and Storage Solutions that are user-friendly, versatile, and intelligent. For instance, the new Battery is designed in a modular concept, each battery module weighs only 33 kg and it's assembled by placing the modules on top of one another -- no wiring is required. Sungrow's new combination of a Hybrid Inverter plus Battery offers an optimized residential backup experience, with a seamless transition of only 10ms (1-phase Solution) or 20ms (3-phase Solution) in the event of a power outage. In addition, the new 1-phase inverters feature the built-in PID recovery function and AFCI technology, ensuring more plant safety and power generation.

The carbon neutrality global trend also triggers quickly evolving EVs, leading to an urgent demand for a growing number of EV chargers. Considering the surging demand, Sungrow also offers an all-in-one residential solar-storage-EV charging solution which adds its AC EV charger to the cutting-edge 3-phase Hybrid inverter and Battery solution.

Since the price of electricity fluctuates, the battery storage system can be instructed to absorb electricity when it is cheap and release electricity when it is expensive in order to generate revenue for the customer. The AC EV charger supports smart charging & scheduling function, which allows being preset to not charge at peak times in response to time-of-use (ToU) prices in the regulated market.

In addition, this all-in-one solution can be monitored and managed via Sungrow's iSolarCloud platform. The platform shows real-time and detailed plant updates, enables customers to flexibly check energy flow and self-consumption, and easily control their renewable energy assets.

Optimized for commercial and industrial (C&I) installations, Sungrow offers its Commercial Extreme Series with a capacity ranging from 33kW to 125kW. The SG125CX is a new addition to its Commercial Extreme Series, comes with 12 individual MPPTs, and is compatible with the latest high-power modules. As with all Sungrow inverters the design has been improved to make installation as easy as possible.

Noticeably, Sungrow was ranked first with global shipments hitting 47 GW in 2021, estimated by IHS Markit, now a part of S&P Global. The Company is poised to keep offering top-notch solutions to Italian and elsewhere markets worldwide as it heads to its 25th anniversary.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942686/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd