Key Content by MarketFully launches Adaptive Creation, AI-powered tech helping to deliver nuanced multilingual content marketing for today's era

As part of the MarketFully.AI platform, Adaptive Creation helps streamline multilingual content production, improving cost efficiencies and enhancing marketing outcomes.



COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Content, a MarketFully company, today announced the launch of Adaptive Creation, a new AI-powered technology within the MarketFully.AI platform that helps marketing teams efficiently create effective, high-performing multilingual content at scale.

Combining the speed and scale of AI with the editorial precision of native editors, Adaptive Creation gives marketers a faster way to generate marketing assets including blogs, ads, press releases and SEO articles designed to perform in other languages and markets. Via machine efficiency blended with human-in-the-loop management and editorial humanization, Adaptive Creation ensures content is not only linguistically accurate but also optimized for brand voice, SEO performance, and cultural relevance.

"By creating content natively in-market, marketers gain stronger audience engagement and improved SEO performance so that they can deliver more credible campaigns—all while reducing costs and accelerating workflows compared to traditional agency models," said Evan Kramer, CEO of MarketFully. "CMOs are under pressure to deliver more content across more markets than ever, and they're in need of a means to scale multilingual content without sacrificing quality."

Designed to solve the toughest challenges in multilingual content production, Adaptive Creation utilizes:

Brand Voice Consistency : Preserves identity, tone, and author style across content and across markets.

: Preserves identity, tone, and author style across content and across markets. SEO Optimization: Builds briefs optimized for discoverability and performance.

Builds briefs optimized for discoverability and performance. Cultural Fluency : Leverages native editorial review to ensure nuance and resonance.

: Leverages native editorial review to ensure nuance and resonance. Collaborative Workflows: Supports co-editing, comments, glossaries and structured workspaces.

"Marketing teams need to move fast, but they can't afford to compromise on quality or cultural credibility," said Kaj Malinowski, Vice President of Product Management at MarketFully. "Adaptive Creation empowers marketers to create highly resonant content for all markets, languages, channels and content formats at scale."

Adaptive Creation works alongside MotionPoint's Adaptive Translation and Adaptive Transcreation technologies as part of the broader MarketFully InContent Marketing™ solution. Together, these offerings give marketing teams a unified way to create, adapt and scale content that is InLanguage, InCulture and InMarket. This expansion means MarketFully now supports every level of brand and content adaptation, from translation to transcreation to creation, giving marketers flexibility to match the right approach to each campaign. For more information about Adaptive Creation, head to keycontent.com/technology/adaptive-creation/

About MarketFully :

MarketFully is the first purpose-built multilingual marketing platform designed to deliver InContent Marketing™—digital marketing that is InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket. As the parent brand of MotionPoint, GetGloby, and Key Content, MarketFully unites translation technology, AI-driven transcreation, and multilingual content marketing services into a single, integrated platform. By combining innovative technology with human expertise, MarketFully empowers brands to create, optimize, and scale digital experiences that drive authentic connections across global and domestic markets. For more information, visit www.marketfully.com.

About Key Content :

Key Content is a leading multilingual content marketing agency specializing in creating impactful digital content for global audiences. With expertise in SEO, editorial content, and digital storytelling, Key Content helps brands connect authentically with audiences in over 80 markets. To learn more, visit www.keycontent.com.

Media Contact:

Christian Connors, Senior Product Marketing Manager

MotionPoint

+1 (954) 354-5858

cconnors@motionpoint.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763681/MarketFully_New_Logo.jpg