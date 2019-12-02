Ketones Market Worth $640 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ketones Market by Application (Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Supplement Type (Ketone Salts, Ketone Esters, Ketone Oils, Raspberry Ketones), Form and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Ketones Market is estimated to be valued at USD 443 million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 640 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rise in functional food & beverage consumption, the multifunctionalities of ketones, and increased consumer awareness on healthy food products among consumers are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the global ketones market.

The supplement segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the ketone market, in terms of value, in 2019.

Ketone is used as an ingredient in the supplement market in various forms, such as ketone salts, ketone esters, ketone oils, and raspberry ketones. These supplements help to induce ketosis in the human body, which increases the energy levels naturally. These molecules also help in weight loss, as it suppresses the appetite. Ketones are also trending as an alternative for caffeinated drinks in the sports nutrition sector. The increase in the geriatric population and rise in the disposable income have led people to invest in health-enriching products and services, which is projected to drive the growth of the ketones market.

The ketone salts segment is estimated to account for a larger market share in the ketone market, in terms of value, in 2019

Due to the low purity level, the prices of these salts remain comparatively low. Hence, the adoption of these salts as supplements is common among the millennial population. Hence, the ketone salt subsegment dominated the supplement segment in the market. The rising per capita income, the growing trend of consuming convenience food products, and increased spending on exogeneous supplements to replace traditional nutritional options are the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the ketone market.

The solid segment, on the basis of form, is estimated to account for the largest market share, by value, in 2019

Based on form, the ketones market is segmented into solid form and liquid & semi-liquid form. The demand for solid form of ketone salts has increased in the supplement market. Due to the advantages associated with ketones, such as convenience n carrying it and extended shelf life, solid form of ketone products witnesses a high preference among consumers.

The demand for ketones has created opportunities for ketone manufacturers in the emerging markets

Developing countries, namely, China and India, are projected to witness a surge in demand for ketones. This demand is projected to be driven by an increase in the production of processed and convenience food products. Key manufacturers prefer expanding in the Asia Pacific region, as it provides cost-effective benefits during production and processing. The high demand for ketones and low-cost of production are the major factors that are projected to encourage ketone suppliers and manufacturers to invest in this market. In addition, Asia Pacific provides the highest growth potential due to factors such as high economic growth and the increasing disposable income of individuals in the region. The high population growth and increase in FDI are factors that have driven the growth of the ketone market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, as well as the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the ketone market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as Perfect Keto (US), HVMN Inc. (US), BPI Sports (US), Ketologic (US), Pruvit (US), Ketone Aid Inc (US), Compound Solution Inc. (US), Sapien Body (US), Zhou Nutrition (US), Know Brainer Foods (US), Finaflex (US), Ion Labs (US), Keto & Company (US), Boli Naturals (US), Volken Chemicals (India), Union Pharmpro Company Ltd. (China), Nutrex Research (US), Ancient Nutrition (US), Zenwise Health (US), and Ketond Nutrition LLC (US).

