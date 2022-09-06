Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Increasing understanding about the value of nutrition management in renal illnesses is anticipated to boost the global market

Due to the presence of high patient population in nations like India and China , the Asia Pacific market for ketoanalogue for kidney disease is projected to expand considerably during the forecast timeframe

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global ketoanalogue for kidney disease market stood at US$ 214.7 Mn. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The ketoanalogue for kidney disease market demand analysis estimates the market to surpass valuation of US$ 409.6 Mn by 2031. As the tenth-leading reason of morbidity and mortality, kidney illnesses are increasingly becoming a concern on a global scale, which is expected to drive positive future market outlook for ketoanalogue for kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease and acute renal failure are becoming more common, both of which are alarming trends. Dietary supplements are essential for managing renal problems. Often utilized in chronic renal illnesses, ketoanalogue supplements are nutritional supplements.

When used to manage uremic symptoms in CKD, alfa ketoanalogue can postpone the need for dialysis. Proteinuria is decreased when CKD progresses slowly, and lipid profile and metabolic acidosis are also improved. Due to the higher incidence rate of renal disorders and need for efficient kidney disease treatment, there is an increase in usage of ketoanalogue supplements, particularly for CKD patients. Use of alfa ketoanalogue is increasing, particularly in Asian countries like India and China, which is anticipated to open up lucrative growth prospects for the key players in the ketoanalogue for kidney disease market.

Key Findings of Market Report

The rising prevalence of kidney disease and growing use of ketoanalogue supplements in the treatment of renal disease are the two main factors likely to drive the global market for Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market. The global market is projected to grow as people become more aware about the significance of nutrition control in renal illnesses.

Another important reason expected to propel the global market is the rise in chronic disorders linked with the kidneys, which is anticipated to account for a considerable market share for ketoanalogue for kidney disease. The main chronic conditions linked to kidney disease are depressive disorders, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), osteoarthritis, hypertension, and asthma. The two main factors that induce kidney failure are hypertension and diabetes. The global market for ketoanalogue for kidney disease is projected to grow as more people use them as supplements to treat kidney ailments.

The category for chronic kidney disease represented a sizeable share of the market in 2021, based on application. In patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), alpha ketoanalogue therapy improves phosphate and calcium metabolism, life quality as well as slows the course of the illness.

Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market: Growth Drivers

Depending on distribution channel, the global market for ketoanalogue for kidney disease is expected to be dominated by hospital pharmacies during the forecast timeframe. Hospital pharmacies are one of the key market segments in ketoanalogue for kidney disease. One of the main factors driving the need for renal damage treatment in hospitals is the incidence of kidney injury amongst hospital admissions. In addition, due to advantageous payment regulations, hospitals are treating more patients.

In 2021, the global market for ketoanalogue for kidney disease was dominated by North America , which constituted for about 42% of it. The region is expected to be a very profitable market in the forthcoming years. The prevalence of kidney illness has increased in North America , which is why the region dominates the global market for ketoanalogue for kidney disease.

Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Genix Lifescience Pvt. Ltd

Alniche Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Steadfast Medishield Pvt. Ltd

Fresenius Kabi AG

La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Ajanta Pharma Limited

Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market: Segmentation

Application

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Acute Renal Failure

Others

End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

