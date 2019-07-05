Kerzner, UCA, Pizza Hut All Feature in the July Issue of Business Chief Middle East and Africa Magazine

NORWICH, England, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of Business Chief Middle East and Africa edition, here.

In this month's issue, Laura Mullan speaks to Willem Both, the Executive Vice President, Information Technology, at Kerzner International about how the company combines innovative entertainment and disruptive technology to deliver truly luxurious world class hospitality. "We've drawn insights from our data and empowered colleagues by giving them the information that they need to deliver an incredible experience," he comments.

Elsewhere, Sean Galea-Pace sat down with Waheed Y Khayyat, CIO of United Cooperative Assurance, to discuss how his firm utilises technology to transform the insurance industry. He also spoke with Khalil Feghali, Senior Procurement Associate/Assistant Director of Procurement at LAU, on the supply chain strategies implemented by his organisation in order to sustain higher education in Lebanon.

In addition, Business Chief explores what makes Jeddah the economic hub for Saudi Arabia, as well as looking at the top CEOs across the region. The leadership piece features an exclusive interview with Chief Technology Officer Ramzi Alqrainy of Opensooq, who shared with Business Chief the technical innovation that makes the company stand out.

Click here to read the full issue!

About Business Chief Middle East and Africa

Business Chief Middle East and Africa is an innovative digital publication offering business executives insight into the operations, innovations, financial strategies and other business practices of industry leaders throughout the Middle East and Africa. With a physical presence in many of the world's largest economies, Business Chief Middle East and Africa is abreast of news and developments occurring around the clock.

Our digital platform includes an interactive website and magazine experience that will bring you inside the world of Middle Eastern and African business, including comprehensive insight and analysis about the sector.

As experts on the Middle Eastern economy, we strive to bring business leaders a breakdown of the most important news updates from one of the largest and most influential economies in the world.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.bizclikmedia.com

