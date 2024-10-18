KERUI: 2024 Global Energy Forum & New Product Launch Successfully Held

DONGYING, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 16 to 17, the grand event of Smart Manufacturing • Greener Future 2024 Global Energy Forum & New Product Launch was held in Dongying, China.

2024 Global Energy Forum & New Product Launch Opening Ceremony 2024 Global Energy Forum & New Product Launch Forum Ceremony

More than 100 top oil and gas companies, oil service companies, and engineering companies from more than 40 countries and regions, as well as more than 300 experts in the oil and gas energy industry and representatives of strategic cooperation suppliers gathered to discuss the new situation and challenges faced by the oil and gas development sector and explore ways of solve the technical bottlenecks that constrain the development of oil and gas fields.

The forum comprised multiple sessions such as the new product launch, manufacturing base visit, equipment display, panel discussion, strategic cooperation signing, etc. It comprehensively demonstrated the latest achievements of KERUI in the field of "Green and Smart Manufacturing". Over 10 global customers and strategic partners have reached cooperation intentions with KERUI, and signed strategic cooperation agreements with the intended contract value exceeding 1 billion dollars.

During the forum, KRIDS Intelligent Drilling System was launched globally. The equipment can realize one-button intelligent control, which substantially improves the effective operation time of the drilling rig. The digital drilling technology can raise the drilling speed by 30%; The electric energy storage technology can effectively reduce carbon emissions by up to 20%. And the ZMS2.0 system can realize the safety management of personnel and equipment.

Other new low-carbon and intelligent products independently developed by KERUI based on the technological trend in the industry and customers' demands were also launched, including the world's first set of Steam Boiler Flue Gas Capture and Injection Equipment, China's first set of Intelligent Integrated Process Tubing Unit, KERUI "SECOND GENERATION" Truck-mounted Pipeline Gas Recovery Compressor Unit, and the Multi-functional Compressor Skid of Gas Lift and Gas-liquid Mixed Transportation. These new products will help customers realize the optimal allocation of resources and improve the overall energy efficiency.

KERUI is dedicated to providing customized and all-round solutions and developing efficient and energy-saving intelligent equipment to help customers raise their resource utilization efficiency. KERUI has established a fast response mechanism to provide full-lifecycle technical support and service, ensuring the smooth operation of customers.

In the future, KERUI will further upgrade the digital and intelligent level of equipment by actively integrating digital technologies with the core business. KERUI will continue to deepen its cooperation with global partners, jointly explore the low-carbon path, and promote green energy projects, thus facilitating the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry and making a contribution to the global energy transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533268/01_2024_Global_Energy_Forum___New_Product_Launch_Opening_Ceremony.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533269/02_2024_Global_Energy_Forum___New_Product_Launch_Forum_Ceremony.jpg