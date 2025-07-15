KEPSA and MindHYVE.ai™ Sign Strategic Agreement to Launch National-Scale AGI Workforce, SME, and Innovation Initiatives Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with MindHYVE.ai™, Inc., one of the world's fastest-growing developers of agentic artificial intelligence (AGI). Executed on June 5, 2025, the agreement establishes a national-scale collaboration to deploy domain-specialized AGI agents in service of Kenya's economic transformation, starting with workforce development, SME digital enablement, and innovation policy co-creation.

At the core of this partnership are Arthur, Justine, and Eli, intelligent agents engineered for education, legal, and financial domains respectively. Each agent is powered by a dedicated Ava-Series large reasoning model:

Arthur is powered by Ava-Education™





Justine by Ava-Legal™





Eli by Ava-Finance™

These agents, operating within platforms like ArthurAI™, are autonomous, adaptive, and capable of delivering real-time impact aligned with Kenya's national objectives.

Strategic Programs and Initiatives

1. AGI Workforce Enablement

Through ArthurAI™, KEPSA will upskill Kenya's workforce with multilingual learning, credentialing frameworks, and real-time analytics tailored to sector-specific needs.

2. SME Innovation Support

A national AI Toolkit will empower small businesses with:

Eli : Intelligent finance insights, credit simulation, and tax optimization





: Intelligent finance insights, credit simulation, and tax optimization Justine : Legal contract interpretation, compliance alerts, and literacy tools





: Legal contract interpretation, compliance alerts, and literacy tools Arthur: Micro-course training and entrepreneurial education

3. Policy Co-Creation and Thought Leadership

The partnership includes collaborative authorship of AGI policy readiness frameworks, public-private dialogue simulations using Justine, and deployment of Ava-Fusion™ to model policy impact scenarios.

4. National AI Innovation Council

The parties will establish a cross-sector governance body to guide pilots, compliance, stakeholder feedback, and AGI scaling frameworks.

5. Flagship Launch Programs

Ajira Digital AI Academy





SME Digital Credit Lab





Legal Literacy for Enterprises

Executive Commentary

"Our mission at MindHYVE is to engineer intelligence that doesn't just automate but elevates," said Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO of MindHYVE.ai™.

"This partnership with KEPSA shows what's possible when artificial general intelligence is built with purpose and deployed with trust. We are not simply supporting Kenya's digital transformation, we are co-architecting a future in which national intelligence infrastructure is adaptive, inclusive, and locally governed."

Dr. Ehud Gachugu, Deputy CEO and Global Director of KEPSA, added:

"With this partnership, Kenya takes a bold leap into applied AGI. We are not waiting to be shaped by the future; we are shaping it from within."

Framework & Governance

Term : Five years with renewable terms





: Five years with renewable terms Oversight : Joint Steering Committee, quarterly reviews





: Joint Steering Committee, quarterly reviews Compliance : Kenya's Data Protection Act (2019)





: Data Protection Act (2019) IP & Licensing : Retained by original creator; joint assets governed cooperatively





: Retained by original creator; joint assets governed cooperatively Public References: By mutual review and approval

About KEPSA

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) is the country's principal private sector body, representing over one million businesses across sectors. It drives Kenya's economic policy agenda, digital transformation initiatives, and national development strategies through inclusive, enterprise-led solutions.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is a global leader in agentic AI systems, orchestrating intelligent agents built on large reasoning models tailored to specific domains. Through Ava-Fusion™ and the Ava-Series including Ava-Education™, Ava-Legal™, and Ava-Finance™. MindHYVE.ai is redefining how intelligence is deployed in law, healthcare, governance, education, and economic development.

