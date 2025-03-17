Kenya DigiSchool Connectivity Project Enables Online Learning for Deaf Children

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, UNESCO, and government partners officially announced the completion of Phase II of the Kenya DigiSchool Connectivity Project, which connected 21 schools to the Internet, including 6 schools for children with special educational needs.

Aligned with the government's Digital Superhighway Agenda and the commitment to connect all Kenyan schools to the Internet, the DigiSchool project is a partnership between Kenya's Ministry of Education, Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, Kenya Power (KPLC), UNESCO, and Huawei TECH4ALL.

Students, teachers, and administrators at Machakos Primary School for the Deaf

The announcement event, which took place at Machakos Primary School for the Deaf on March 14, was officiated by Eng. John Tanui CBS, Principal Secretary for the State Department of ICT and Digital Economy in Kenya. The school is one of the schools for deaf children that was connected to the nation's high-speed fiber broadband network under the second phase of the project.

"We are here at Machakos Primary School for the Deaf to ensure that the school is connected to the national fiber so that they can learn better and contribute to improved learning outcomes. Since visual access is key for the deaf, the package also includes a video conferencing solution," said Eng. John Tanui CBS, Principal Secretary for the State Department of ICT and Digital Economy. "As government, we acknowledge the support of the private sector players in delivering such a life-changing program at Machakos Primary School for the Deaf. Indeed, this is a huge undertaking that needs strategic collaboration with partners like Huawei and UNESCO. It is our hope that we will continue to transform lives and livelihoods together, as we further the digital inclusion agenda."

The video conferencing equipment enables Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) to provide remote support for school administrators, teachers, and learners at deaf schools, enhancing teaching capacity at the schools and improving access to various services.

"With these solutions, connectivity is improving the efficiency of education management. It is helping head teachers access management systems online. It is improving access to education resources online – whether videos, curriculum, or experts. And connectivity in the classroom is making learning more interesting, fun, and effective. In schools catering for special educational needs, connectivity is helping experts provide assessment and rehabilitation services remotely," said Stephen Zhang, Deputy CEO for Huawei Kenya.

During the announcement event, attendees experienced first-hand how children use the Internet in class and the potential benefits of online video calls between learners and KISE experts.

"UNESCO stands ready to continue to work with the government of Kenya, Huawei, and all other stakeholders to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, as stated in Sustainable Development Goal 4 and the aspirations of the National Education Sector Strategic Plan," said Louise Haxthausen, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa.

Under its long-term digital inclusion initiative TECH4ALL, Huawei has supported the DigiSchool Connectivity Project since the launch of Phase I, and is responsible for technical assessments, solution design, provision of the equipment, and project management. Connecting to the government's fiber-optic network NOFBI, Huawei's rapidly deployable all-optical access and FTTR-B solutions enable high-quality, all-optical Wi-Fi connections and a high-speed network experience for online courses and live video classes in the target schools.

Phase 1 of the DigiSchool project connected 13 schools to the Internet, benefiting 6,000 students and teachers. An evaluation of Phase I found that:

98% of learners said that the Internet meets their educational needs.

84% reported that the Internet makes learning more exciting.

71% said that online resources make complex ideas easier to understand.

About TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan. Enabled by innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL is designed to enable inclusion and sustainability in the digital world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642690/Kenya_DigiSchool.jpg