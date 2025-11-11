Sunvasterol™ sunflower phytosterols offer a clean-label, allergen-free solution across authorized food categories and dietary supplement applications.

Key Takeaways:

* Kensing launches Sunvasterol™, a clean-label, non-GMO, allergen-free, sunflower-sourced plant sterol.

* Sunvasterol™ gains exclusive EFSA authorization for naturally-derived sunflower-sourced phytosterols for heart-health applications.

* The new approval under EFSA's Novel Food application process grants Kensing commercial exclusivity in Europe.

* Kensing will showcase Sunvasterol™ and Sun E® products at Fi Europe, Paris, booth #71C20.

KANKAKEE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing LLC announces the exclusive EU authorization of Sunvasterol™, a next-generation of plant sterols sourced from sunflower seeds. This EFSA approval for sunflower phytosterols offers food formulators and dietary supplement brands a clean-label, allergen-free, sustainably sourced alternative to traditional soy, rapeseed, and pine-based sterols clinically proven to reduce cholesterol.

Kensing Gains Exclusive EFSA Approval for its Naturally Derived Sunflower Phytosterols

Sunvasterol™ pure sunflower sterols are derived from sunflower oil distillates. Developed and produced at Kensing's facilities in Valencia and Talavera de la Reina, Spain, from an upcycled, valuable byproduct of sunflower oil, Sunvasterol™ exemplifies Kensing's commitment to circularity and minimizing waste.

Science-Backed Cholesterol Reduction

Phytosterols are a natural lipid component of oil seeds, grains, nuts, legumes, and other plant seeds. They reduce cholesterol by competing with dietary and biliary cholesterol for absorption in the intestines, thereby lowering the amount of cholesterol entering the bloodstream. This absorption inhibition helps to reduce total and LDL-cholesterol levels. The positive effects on total and LDL-cholesterol are well supported by extensive scientific literature comprising of more than 140 published studies.

Sunflower phytosterols are supported by EFSA-approved health claims indicating that a daily intake of 1.5–3.0 g can help reduce total and LDL cholesterol by about 7–12% over 2–3 weeks when incorporated into authorized food categories.[1] A daily intake of at least 0.8 g of plant sterols can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.[2]

Since 2000, sterols and stanols from soy, pine, and other plants have enjoyed EFSA authorizations for their role in helping to lower blood cholesterol. A full Novel Food dossier was submitted to seek approval for sunflower-based phytosterols with a broader specification for use in food supplements and fortified foods. This amendment refers to the allowance of higher amounts of 'other sterols/stanols' naturally occurring in the specification to better reflect the natural composition of Kensing's sunflower-derived sterols.[3]

Commercial Exclusivity

Following an evaluation of Sunvasterol™ through the EFSA Novel Food application process, the new and specific EFSA approval grants Kensing commercial exclusivity in Europe. This means that Kensing is currently the exclusive holder of this authorization. Other producers seeking to enter the European market commercially with the same type of sunflower sterol product will either be required to file their own dossier through EFSA or obtain consent from Kensing.

"We are very excited to receive this approval, which allows us to offer an additional source of non-GMO, allergen-free phytosterols that are fully disconnected from deforestation and traceability challenges, providing a sustainable alternative," says Serge Rogasik, CEO of Kensing. "The EFSA approval confirms that sunflower-derived phytosterols deliver a strong cholesterol-lowering benefit, similar to our other EFSA-approved sterols. Sunvasterol™ achieves this with no compromise on efficacy, while enhancing the natural profile of the ingredient. We are a fully integrated producer of sunflower sterols and esters, allowing us to better control traceability."

Kensing operates a globally integrated, resilient sunflower supply network spanning Spain, Argentina, and the U.S., ensuring secure, scalable production with no reliance on tariff-sensitive imports. Kensing will increase production capacity to meet new waves of product demand.

Versatile Applications Across Food and Nutrition

Sunvasterol™ is composed of concentrated phytosterols (primarily beta-sitosterol, stigmasterol, and campesterol) in the form of free sterols and sunflower lipid-linked esters. Esterification significantly increases the fat-solubility of plant sterols. This means that, beyond supplements, they can easily be incorporated into fat-containing foods, including margarines and spreads, yogurts, functional dairy drinks, and other dairy products, milk-analog products, condiments, salad dressings, and much more. Better-for-you product makers can easily formulate these everyday foods to carry cholesterol-lowering, heart-health functionality.

"Sunvasterol™ combines robust scientific validation and a smart formulation approach to create an ingredient that exerts minimal sensory impact on the carrier product," says Alejandro Abad, Executive VP and General Manager Europe for Kensing. "It does not affect the flavor or color of foods and integrates smoothly into multiple food applications without requiring reformulation or processing changes."

A Complete Natural Sunflower Portfolio

Sunvasterol™ joins Kensing's portfolio of sunflower-based products, which also includes the Sun E® vitamin E, offering a comprehensive sunflower-native platform that supports heart health, protection of cells from oxidative stress, and overall wellness. Products containing Sunvasterol™ can be labelled with a heart-health claim and as a naturally derived source of vegetable sterol esters. All products are kosher, halal, non-GMO, and upcycled.

Visit Kensing at Fi Europe 2025

Learn more about Sunvasterol™ and Sun E® at Fi Europe, Paris (Dec 2–4, 2025), booth #71C20.

About Kensing

Established in 2021, but with a long heritage of over 40 years in manufacturing natural vitamins and sterols, Kensing is a leading manufacturer of a comprehensive range of specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, including plant sterols, natural vitamin E, anionic and amphoteric surfactants, and specialty esters. Headquartered in Kankakee, IL, Kensing's high-quality, precisely formulated ingredients serve a diverse array of customers across the food & beverage, food supplements, home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural markets. Its acquisition of AOM and Vitae Naturals has positioned Kensing as the world's leading global provider of natural vitamin E and plant sterols.

For more information, contact:

Company contact: Press Contact: Kensing NutriPR Eva Criado Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager Liat Simha Tel: +972-9-9742893 Email: media@kensingsolutions.com Web: www.kensingsolutions.com E-mail: liat@nutripr.com Web: www.nutripr.com

1. Commission Regulation (EU) No 686/2014, 20 June 2014.

2. Commission Regulation (EU) No 432/2012, 16 May 2012.

3. Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1509, 25 July 2025.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819567/Kensing_EFSA_Approval.jpg