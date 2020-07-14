Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Rakesh Wilson as a Partner

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, has hired Rakesh Wilson as a Partner and Head of Natural Resources, Infrastructure and Special Situations.

Mr. Wilson joins Kennedy Lewis from Apollo Global Management where he was a Senior Partner. While at Apollo, Mr. Wilson led many equity and debt investments in natural resources and infrastructure. Prior to joining Apollo in 2009, Mr. Wilson was with Morgan Stanley's Commodities Division in the principal investing group. Mr. Wilson began his career at Goldman Sachs in equity research and then moved to its investment banking division, in New York and Asia. Mr. Wilson graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BA in Economics and received his MBA from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

David Chene and Darren Richman, Co-Founders of Kennedy Lewis, commented "We are thrilled to welcome Rakesh to the Kennedy Lewis team. We have known Rakesh for many years over which time we've greatly admired his talent and judgment. He is an exceptional investor and wonderful person who possesses a deep understanding of the credit markets and has built an impressive track record across cycles. Our team and our investors will greatly benefit from his extensive knowledge, deep experience and vast network as we continue to grow our platform."

Mr. Wilson and Dik Blewitt, Partner and Head of Tactical Opportunities, will also serve as the Co-Heads of ESG, responsible for leading Kennedy Lewis' ESG initiatives and impact investment strategy. Under their guidance, Kennedy Lewis will seek to enhance its existing ESG investment focus and corporate ESG policies and efforts. Mr. Chene added "the themes of sustainability, responsible investing and impact while generating attractive returns for our investors will only grow in importance at Kennedy Lewis. ESG continues to be a strategic priority for Kennedy Lewis, and we look forward to sharing additional updates on our ESG efforts."

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman. The Firm pursues event-driven situations in which an idiosyncratic catalyst may unlock value. The strategy focuses primarily on the stressed and distressed segments of the corporate and structured credit markets in North America and Europe.

