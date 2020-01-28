Kenmei Technologies will Participate in the Spanish Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress 2020

The Spanish pavilion is located in Congress Square (CS30). The pavilion is organised by Red.es , the public corporate entity belonging to the Ministry of Energy, Tourism and the Digital Agenda (MINETAD), and which depends on the Secretary of State for Information Society and Digital Agenda (SESIAD). The area shows the technological power of Spain and offers a unique opportunity for more than 50 Spanish technology-based SMEs and startups to show their products and services, search for business and financing opportunities, promote networking and gain global visibility.

The MWC is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology alongside today's most influential visionaries. Under the event theme of "Limitless Intelligent Connectivity", MWC 2020 Barcelona will highlight topics like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industrial Transformation, that will continue to impact the global economy.

"We are very proud to be selected by Red.es as one of the Spanish technological companies to be present in the Spanish Pavilion," said Ali Wansa, Global VP Sales of Kenmei Technologies. "Our company will showcase our solution portfolio in regards to Digital Transformation, AI and Network Automation as remarked by this year's MWC 2020 motto," added Ali.

If you are interested in meeting us at MWC 2020, please contact us at contact@kenmei.ai.

About Kenmei Technologies

Kenmei Technologies is a Spanish company based in Valencia founded by telecoms and software experts, focused on providing data intelligence through machine-based decision making methods, automating network operations and customer assurance, all designed to help operators deal with increasing network complexities.

For further information, please visit http://www.kenmei.ai.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082235/Kenmei_MWC2020.jpg

SOURCE Kenmei Technologies