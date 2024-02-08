Ken Research: KSA Kids Costume Market to Dress Up to SAR 74.7M by 2027

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiling a vibrant landscape fueled by pop culture, government initiatives, and a thriving entertainment sector, the KSA Children's Costume Market is poised for a remarkable journey. Projected to reach SAR 74.7 million by 2027, this dynamic market promises exciting opportunities for investors, manufacturers, and distributors.

Fueling the Fun: 

  • Soaring Entertainment Sector: Government initiatives like the General Authority of Entertainment (GAE) and collaborations with global leaders are transforming the entertainment landscape, driving demand for costumes for theme parks, festivals, and events. 
  • Pop Culture Craze: Children's preferences are highly influenced by ever-evolving pop culture trends, with superheroes, Disney characters, and anime fueling demand for diverse costume themes. 
  • E-commerce Boom: Convenience reigns supreme, with online sales surging 25% in 2021. Platforms like Souq and Mumzworld dominate the digital space, offering a vast array of options. 
  • Cultural Celebrations: Traditional costumes remain popular, accounting for 40% of the market share, with spikes in demand during cultural festivals. 

A Diverse Ecosystem: 

  • Market Leaders: Rubies holds the top spot with a 25% share, while numerous local and international players compete on variety, price, and quality. 
  • Creative Collaborations: Companies like Al Harithy Company and Fantasy World design and produce costumes that reflect both Saudi culture and global trends. 
  • Retail Giants: Toys "R" Us and Babyshop provide convenient access through physical stores and online platforms. 
  • Marketing & Regulation: Agencies like Leo Burnett Riyadh enhance brand visibility, while SASO ensures safety and quality standards. 

Market Dynamics: 

  • Gender Divide: Female costumes dominate (44.8%) due to their versatility for various occasions and themes. 
  • Age-Specific Trends: Children aged 9-15 show high demand, influenced by movies, TV shows, and video games. 
  • Distribution Channels: Online platforms reign supreme, with convenience and diverse options attracting customers. 

Competitive Landscape: 

  • Fragmented Market: Around 30-40 brands compete, with Rubies, California Costumes, and Melissa & Dough among the major players. 
  • Branded vs. Non-Branded: Branded costumes hold a 53.7% share, highlighting the importance of brand recognition. 

Future Outlook: 

  • CAGR of 5.4%: The market is expected to grow steadily, fueled by the factors mentioned above. 
  • Western Pop Culture Influence: Superheroes, Disney characters, and anime are poised to drive significant demand. 
  • Entertainment Expansion: More theme parks, festivals, and events will further boost costume demand. 

Key Insights for Stakeholders: 

  • Invest in diverse costume themes: Cater to both traditional and pop culture preferences. 
  • Embrace e-commerce: Optimize online presence and offer convenient buying options. 
  • Tap into cultural celebrations: Develop costumes relevant to local festivals and events. 
  • Collaborate with established players: Leverage their expertise and distribution networks. 

This press release provides a glimpse into the dynamic KSA Children's Costume Market. For a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights, download Ken Research's free sample report or schedule a call with their experts.

Taxonomy

KSA Children's costume Market Segmentation

By Gender

Female

Male

Unisex

By Age group

Less than 4 Years

4-8 Years

9-15 Years

By Distribution channel

Offline sales channel

Online sales channel

By Type of Store

Licensed characters

Traditional

Others

