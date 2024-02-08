Ken Research: KSA Kids Costume Market to Dress Up to SAR 74.7M by 2027

08 Feb, 2024, 11:31 GMT
GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiling a vibrant landscape fueled by pop culture, government initiatives, and a thriving entertainment sector, the KSA Children's Costume Market is poised for a remarkable journey. Projected to reach SAR 74.7 million by 2027, this dynamic market promises exciting opportunities for investors, manufacturers, and distributors.
Fueling the Fun:
- Soaring Entertainment Sector: Government initiatives like the General Authority of Entertainment (GAE) and collaborations with global leaders are transforming the entertainment landscape, driving demand for costumes for theme parks, festivals, and events.
- Pop Culture Craze: Children's preferences are highly influenced by ever-evolving pop culture trends, with superheroes, Disney characters, and anime fueling demand for diverse costume themes.
- E-commerce Boom: Convenience reigns supreme, with online sales surging 25% in 2021. Platforms like Souq and Mumzworld dominate the digital space, offering a vast array of options.
- Cultural Celebrations: Traditional costumes remain popular, accounting for 40% of the market share, with spikes in demand during cultural festivals.
A Diverse Ecosystem:
- Market Leaders: Rubies holds the top spot with a 25% share, while numerous local and international players compete on variety, price, and quality.
- Creative Collaborations: Companies like Al Harithy Company and Fantasy World design and produce costumes that reflect both Saudi culture and global trends.
- Retail Giants: Toys "R" Us and Babyshop provide convenient access through physical stores and online platforms.
- Marketing & Regulation: Agencies like Leo Burnett Riyadh enhance brand visibility, while SASO ensures safety and quality standards.
Market Dynamics:
- Gender Divide: Female costumes dominate (44.8%) due to their versatility for various occasions and themes.
- Age-Specific Trends: Children aged 9-15 show high demand, influenced by movies, TV shows, and video games.
- Distribution Channels: Online platforms reign supreme, with convenience and diverse options attracting customers.
Competitive Landscape:
- Fragmented Market: Around 30-40 brands compete, with Rubies, California Costumes, and Melissa & Dough among the major players.
- Branded vs. Non-Branded: Branded costumes hold a 53.7% share, highlighting the importance of brand recognition.
Future Outlook:
- CAGR of 5.4%: The market is expected to grow steadily, fueled by the factors mentioned above.
- Western Pop Culture Influence: Superheroes, Disney characters, and anime are poised to drive significant demand.
- Entertainment Expansion: More theme parks, festivals, and events will further boost costume demand.
Key Insights for Stakeholders:
- Invest in diverse costume themes: Cater to both traditional and pop culture preferences.
- Embrace e-commerce: Optimize online presence and offer convenient buying options.
- Tap into cultural celebrations: Develop costumes relevant to local festivals and events.
- Collaborate with established players: Leverage their expertise and distribution networks.
This press release provides a glimpse into the dynamic KSA Children's Costume Market. For a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights, download Ken Research's free sample report or schedule a call with their experts.
Taxonomy
KSA Children's costume Market Segmentation
By Gender
Female
Male
Unisex
By Age group
Less than 4 Years
4-8 Years
9-15 Years
By Distribution channel
Offline sales channel
Online sales channel
By Type of Store
Licensed characters
Traditional
Others
