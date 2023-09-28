Ken George Joins Bright Pattern as Official US Director of Business Development & Channel Sales

Bright Pattern, an industry-leading and global provider of omnichannel contact center software, is proud to welcome Ken George as US Director of Business Development & Channel Sales.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern is excited to announce the addition of Ken George to the Bright Pattern team. With a wealth of knowledge and countless years of experience, Ken will be spearheading efforts across the United States to maximize business development and channel sales, create new and long-lasting partnerships with future clients, and act as a leading beacon to expand Bright Pattern as the go-to omnichannel contact center platform provider in the U.S. market.

Ken has been working in the contact center industry for over 20 years and now brings his passion, insight, and innovative ideas to Bright Pattern. He has worked for a collection of some of the biggest and most successful companies in the industry, including: Cisco Systems Inc., Inter-Tel Technologies, and Avaya. He has led and managed solutions teams, developed fresh ideas to generate company-leading revenue metrics, and been an integral part of every organization he has been a part of.

"I have worked in the contact center industry for many, many years and I am incredibly excited to start with Bright Pattern," said Ken. "In terms of U.S. growth, Bright Pattern is one of the fastest rising companies in this industry and I cannot wait to apply my experience to help them to further accelerate their business in the U.S. market."

Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern stated, "We are incredibly happy that Ken has joined the Bright Pattern Team. Ken brings so much knowledge and experience of the contact center industry to Bright Pattern and we are all excited to see him lead our continued expansion of the U.S. market."

Bright Pattern is recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the contact center industry with award-winning products and industry accolades. Ken will be joining Bright Pattern to assist in the expansion of the U.S. market, while the company will continue its international expansion across Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native Omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews .

