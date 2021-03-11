Kemp Enhances Availability and Performance of Scality’s Object Storage

As enterprises adopt cloud-first narrative to become more agile, they also need an easily manageable cloud storage that ensures smooth delivery of applications' content. Scality RING is a scale-out object storage that delivers petabyte-scale software-defined storage designed to support cloud native mobile apps, edge cloud portals and SaaS offerings.

"Our integration with Scality enables joint customers to achieve highly scalable storage environments to support availability, security and compliance for critical application data. When deployed along with Scality RING software-defined storage, Kemp load balancers simplify SLA satisfaction, minimize downtime and maximize scalability," says Jason Dover, VP of Product Strategy at Kemp.

Always-on Application Experience for Scality RING resources

Kemp LoadMaster, deployed in front of Scality RING, provides a key connection point and load balancing functions for applications and users. It intelligently distributes traffic across the nodes to ensure efficient use of RING resources. Also, by using advanced health-checking, should any node go offline due to maintenance or outage, Kemp intelligently redistributes traffic enabling an always-on application experience.

"Setting up Kemp and getting it working the Scality platform was hassle free. The overall functionality and features we got with the Kemp load balancers work very well, and we are planning on expanding offering more Services via the platform," says Kevin Koelmeyer, Chief Technical Officer & Head of Managed services at Somerville.

Kemp LoadMaster provides Scality RING customers with:

High Availability - LoadMaster delivers uninterrupted access to data stored on Scality RING. Advanced application-level health checking features ensure the Scality nodes are healthy and ready to accept connections.

Site Resilience - Global Server Load Balancing (GEO) ensures traffic is intelligently distributed based on proximity which reduces latency and provides better performance. In the event of a complete site failure, LoadMaster directs all traffic to a healthy datacenter.

Greater Performance – SSL/TLS offloading increases performance by terminating secure connections on the Kemp LoadMaster and sending traffic back to Scality unencrypted. This configuration eliminates the encryption processing overhead on the Scality nodes by transferring it onto the Kemp LoadMaster, which is optimized to handle this traffic.

Quality of Service – LoadMaster includes Quality of Service (QoS) controls to rate limit connections to Scality RING providing full control over fair and balanced allocation of services for applications and users.

Further Resources:

About Kemp

Kemp powers the secure, always-on application experience [AX] that enterprises and service providers demand. Kemp's load balancing, network performance monitoring, and network detection and response solutions deliver maximum value through simplified deployments, flexible licensing, and top-rated technical support. Kemp is the world's most-popular application experience solution with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453745/Kemp_Technologies.jpg

Contact:

Aoife Malone

Digital Marketing Executive

+44 (0)7547 361450

Related Links

https://kemptechnologies.com



SOURCE Kemp Technologies