Kemp Adds Enhanced Network Telemetry to Load Balancer

With the increased complexity of today's application infrastructure, shaped by edge computing and cloud, network knowledge is the key enabler for a secure, healthy and well-performing application environment. With the enhanced Network Telemetry statistics and added visualization provided by the Kemp Flowmon Collector, customers can pinpoint the root-cause of emerging issues and easily determine whether they are caused by the application or the network. This includes deep and actionable network insights that detect issues at their early stages before any escalation or outage.

"We are provided with network visibility that we previously lacked," said Masahiro Sato, CTO at SEGA. "Consequently, we can identify the causes of network issues easier than ever before. The solution also allows us to design the proper capacity of our network."

"By combining these two complementary technologies, our customers have the best possible chance of delivering an always-on application experience for their users," said Jason Dover, VP of product strategy for Kemp. "Load balancing serves as a necessary piece of infrastructure to optimize the application experience. Extending its visibility into network traffic empowers IT professionals with deep application performance analysis and proactive bandwidth monitoring across the entire application delivery chain."

Network as Source of Truth

At the heart of enhanced network telemetry is the addition of the Flowmon NetFlow/IPFIX Exporter to the LoadMaster load balancers as a standard component. This enables Kemp to collect telemetry data about all the network traffic that passes through the LoadMaster and export it to a Kemp Flowmon Collector for analysis and visualization. By leveraging the network and the privileged position of the load balancer, customers get access to one definitive source of truth that helps proactively ensure business-critical applications are being delivered in the most optimized way, whether they reside on premises or in the cloud.

In addition to a full set of NPMD features, the Kemp Flowmon Collector ushers in network detection and response (NDR) tools for zero-day threat hunting, automated packet analysis, and in-depth application performance monitoring.

By leveraging Network Telemetry with the Kemp Flowmon Collector, users can:

Get visibility into the entire application value delivery chain to identify bottlenecks, misconfigurations, and potential security issues.

Monitor user experience and network usage round the clock to anticipate and proactively accommodate usage spikes, link saturation, etc.

Identify the root cause of new application, network, and security issues with a single definitive source of application truth.

Improve both visibility into network performance and security as well as ability to respond to customer needs and security issues before they become a problem.

Further Resources

About Kemp

Kemp powers the secure, always-on application experience [AX] that enterprises and service providers demand. Kemp's load balancing, network performance monitoring, and network detection and response solutions deliver maximum value through simplified deployments, flexible licensing, and top-rated technical support. Kemp is the world's most-popular application experience solution with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax.

Contact:

Aoife Malone

Digital Marketing Executive

+44(0)7547 361450

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481563/Kemp_Technologies.jpg

SOURCE Kemp Technologies