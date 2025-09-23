Kemin Industries Acquires CJ Bio Subsidiary CJ Youtell Biotech

Specializing in enzymes and fermentation, the biotech company will transform the expansion of Kemin's global enzyme production capabilities

DES MOINES, Iowa and SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of CJ Youtell Biotech, the enzymes and fermentation subsidiary of CJ Bio. This strategic move strengthens Kemin's position as a global leader in enzyme innovation for markets such as animal feed, food, aquaculture, textiles, paper and pulp, and biofuel industries.

With this acquisition, Kemin has full ownership of CJ Youtell's fermentation plants and its enzyme product portfolio. CJ Youtell brings to Kemin a world-class fermentation platform, including strategically located plants in Shandong and Hunan, China. These newly integrated assets will expand Kemin's enzymes business, enabling the delivery of high-performance, sustainable enzyme technologies directly to customers worldwide.

"We are pleased to welcome CJ Youtell into the Kemin family," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "This acquisition is a bold step forward in our ongoing strategy to provide cutting-edge fermentation solutions directly to our customers. Adding CJ Youtell to our portfolio further enhances Kemin's expertise and dedication to supply high-quality and innovative enzyme ingredients and solutions across industries and around the world."

The addition of the new facilities in China supports Kemin's growth in R&D with laboratories and technical teams specializing in bioengineering, biochemistry, and enzyme formulation. With product innovation, manufacturing efficiencies, and the delivery of high-quality finished products, Kemin will be able to optimize production costs, reduce supply chain risk, and offer competitively priced, high-quality enzyme solutions across multiple markets and industries.

"The acquisition of CJ Youtell marks a powerful expansion of Kemin's enzyme capabilities," said Michelle Lim, President, Kemin Enzymes. "For over 40 years, Kemin has been formulating and delivering enzyme solutions across multiple markets and industries. With CJ Youtell's fermentation expertise now part of our portfolio, we offer customers a fully integrated solution—from proprietary strain development and manufacturing to final formulation and application support."

This integration builds on Kemin's decades of enzyme expertise to create a seamless, end-to-end offering to customers. By combining in-house fermentation with advanced formulation, technical sales support, and Customer Laboratory Services, Kemin is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored, high-performing enzyme technologies. These expanded capabilities enhance Kemin's agility and accelerate innovation, empowering customers to stay ahead in competitive and evolving markets.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,300 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

