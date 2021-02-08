Kellton Tech Launches KeLive -- a Building Management Solution Underpinned with AI and Smart Analytics

- Creating an intelligent PropTech to drive resident management companies to achieve operational excellence and deliver a personalised living experience.

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton Tech (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in digital transformation, integration, and enterprise intelligence, has announced the launch of KeLive — a one-stop, cloud-based, and intelligent building management system. KeLive is engineered to help real estate agencies and property management companies automate rule-based tasks and manage administrative operations anywhere, anytime, and across devices.

The smart building management solution, KeLive, harnesses disruptive PropTech technologies, including AI, IoT, automation, intelligent analytics, and cloud, to help property managers and building management companies manage building administration effectively. It offers a user-friendly interface with a unified platform allowing seamless and real-time monitoring, control, and management of end-to-end building administrative and operational tasks. KeLive enables users to disrupt the resident management services market while operating profitably. Designed to foster modular, scalable, agile, and technology-intensive solutions, KeLive is designed to operate within both manned and unmanned building blocks. It is currently conceptualised to serve the UK and the European markets.

"Yet again, we have displayed our commitment towards creating innovative solutions for our customers in the real estate market," said Gerard Eivers, G.M. Kellton Tech (EMEA). "With KeLive, we empower residential management companies and real estate agencies to take advantage of integration and continuous innovation. The cornerstones to growth and success in the experience economy," Gerard added.

About Kellton Tech Solutions

Kellton Tech is a 'Born Digital' technology consulting and services company founded on the belief of 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' The company has helped start-ups to Fortune 500 clients build disruptive Digital Transformation solutions and leverage technology as a competitive differentiator for their businesses. Driven by in-depth domain knowledge and technology expertise, Kellton Tech adds value to client relationships as a Trusted Partner.

A rapidly growing company, Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list and has been recognised by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in 'Best under a Billion' 2017 List. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia-Pacific, we are consistently on the lookout for the next competitive advantage.

Media Contact :

Anupam Kumari

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

media@kelltontech.com

Note : Except for the historical information and discussion contained herein, statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to such factors as competition, growth, pricing environment, recruitment and retention, technology, wage inflation, law, and regulatory policies, etc. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Annual Report of the company, which is available on the website www.kelltontech.com. Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276309/Kellton_Tech_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kellton Tech