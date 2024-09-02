Keith Trivitt Appointed Underwriting Director of Amwins Amplify

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins International Underwriting, the London-based underwriting arm of global speciality distributor Amwins, announced the appointment of Keith Trivitt as Underwriting Director for Amwins Amplify, the firm's cross-class portfolio solution, offering a suite of products available exclusively through Amwins Global Risks brokers.

Launched in June 2023, Amwins Amplify is an automated follow-form facility led by Beazley's Smart Tracker Syndicate 5623.

"We're thrilled to have Keith join Amplify," said Simon Jackson, Managing Director at Amwins International Underwriting. "With his proven experience of portfolio solutions, his hire is an example of our commitment and desire to attract underwriting talent to the London based team. Keith will continue to build upon Amplify's underwriting offering and work to further expand the best-in-class tracker facility."

Trivitt will join in September, having most recently worked at Axis Capital, where he was responsible for Portfolio Solutions. He brings with him vast experience in the segment, including both a carrier and distributor perspective, a key combination which will assist Amwins in developing the MGA further.

On joining the company, Keith said: "I'm excited to find new ways to deliver capacity across several lines of business and enhancing our distribution and ability to access capacity. The portfolio solutions market is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to Amplify playing a key role in this space."

This appointment is the latest development in Amwins' London-based underwriting offering, following the hire of Simon Jackson himself in November 2023 and the take-up of a box at Lloyd's earlier this year.

About Amwins International Underwriting and Amwins Global Risks

Amwins International Underwriting is the London-based underwriting arm of global specialty distributor Amwins. Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the UK and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

