Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List

News provided by

Kehua Digital Energy

12 Jan, 2024, 12:36 GMT

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11th, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Energy Storage List, which includes Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred to as Kehua), signifying a notable achievement in the industry.

Continue Reading
Source: BNEF
Source: BNEF
1. The largest battery energy storage project in Brazil; 2. The liquid-cooling energy storage project in China awarded as “Energy Transition Changemaker” by COP28 3. 100MW/200MWh liquid-cooling energy storage project in Ningxia, China 4. 200MW/400MWh energy storage power plant in Guizhou, China (From top to bottom, left to right)
1. The largest battery energy storage project in Brazil; 2. The liquid-cooling energy storage project in China awarded as “Energy Transition Changemaker” by COP28 3. 100MW/200MWh liquid-cooling energy storage project in Ningxia, China 4. 200MW/400MWh energy storage power plant in Guizhou, China (From top to bottom, left to right)

The list aims to establish a transparent differentiation system among the hundreds of fixed energy storage manufacturers in the market, based on the proven bankability of project deployments. Kehua energy storage product solution has been recognized by BNEF as a tier 1 energy storage supplier, demonstrating global recognition of Kehua's strength.

With 35 years of experience in power electronics, Kehua has become an expert in renewable energy storage solutions. Operating 5 production bases worldwide, we ensure the delivery of reliable solar and energy storage solutions to customers in over 100 countries.

In 2021, Kehua was recognized by BNEF as one of the top ten financeable inverter brands, and in 2022, it was ranked as the fourth largest energy storage inverter supplier globally by S&P commodity insights. The Tier 1 list underscores the global market's acknowledgment of Kehua's expertise in the field of energy storage.

Kehua has always been innovating and providing highly reliable and state-of-the-art solutions to contribute to the global transition to clean energy, and will continue to fulfill its commitment to a greener and more sustainable world in the future.

Contact:

marketing@kehua.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317362/Source_BNEF.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317365/Kehua_Digital_Energy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904051/Kehua_logo___Red_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Kehua Soars to New Heights: Secures No.4 Global Ranking as PCS Supplier in 2022

Kehua Soars to New Heights: Secures No.4 Global Ranking as PCS Supplier in 2022

In a recent report released by S&P Global Commodity Insights, Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred as Kehua), a leading provider of PV ...
Kehua Roadshow in Europe Makes Kick-off Presence in Poland

Kehua Roadshow in Europe Makes Kick-off Presence in Poland

Kehua, the expert of PV+ESS solutions with 35 year power conversion technology and experience, has organized its latest C&I ESS presentation and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics