Keflavík Airport and Icelandair Take Off with Mappedin to Launch a New Era for Airport Experience

Centralized platform connects airport and airline for seamless mapping solutions across passenger journeys and new business opportunities

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mappedin, the indoor mapping leader transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood, today announced their partnership with Keflavík International Airport and Icelandair to deliver and support uniquely integrated passenger, operations, and commercial solutions. This multi-faceted partnership delivers a unified, end-to-end airport experience using Mappedin's platform to centralize solutions for seamless airport navigation, improved operational efficiency, and increased commercial growth.

Keflavík Airport Mobile Mapping Powered by Mappedin Mappedin Logo

"We're excited to take off with Mappedin, using their innovative, powerful solutions as an important piece of the puzzle to take the passenger experience to new heights," said Sigurður Pétur Oddsson, Commercial & Airport Development at Keflavík International Airport. "We're introducing a new experience that combines world-class service and commercial growth opportunities with consistent, connected, and convenient solutions for passengers, airlines, operational teams, amenities providers, and tenants — all powered by real-time, accurate information, whenever and wherever it's most valuable."

"Our partnership with Keflavík and Mappedin gives us new ways to enhance the passenger experience throughout their journey," said Guðný Halla Hauksdóttir, Director of Customer Experience at Icelandair. "It enables us to easily provide relevant location information to passengers through our Icelandair mobile app, leveraging Keflavík-managed mapping processes for a consistent passenger experience that meets the highest standards of usability and accessibility — while also offering personalized opportunities for added value and convenience for our passengers."

The companies are solving common industry problems created by disconnected, inflexible, and therefore inaccurate, platforms by creating a new blueprint for airport-airline-technology collaboration. Unifying the passenger journey and business advantages, the solutions offer:

Airport navigation and discovery: Increased passenger confidence, peace of mind, and satisfaction from arrival through departure with multi-channel wayfinding Dynamic real-time updating of tenant and vendor details, gate, and route information Integrated security wait times, parking, and shuttle information

Global standards adherence : Compliance with international best practices for accessibility Multi-language support serving 40+ languages, including Icelandic, and support for cultural navigation preferences

: Operational efficiency: Reduced staff assistance requests and real-time response to changes or disruptions Streamlined passenger flow and instant adjustments for maintenance or area restrictions

Commercial opportunities and revenue generation: Growth of non-aeronautical revenue (retail, dining, parking, advertising) across digital mapping and solutions channels Increased foot traffic, engagement, and ongoing cost savings

Centralized management and analytics: Continuous data updating, editing, and app deployment with a sole-source mapping platform Informed planning with search data, space utilization insights, passenger flow, and engagement trends



"Through innovation-driven partnerships like this one with Keflavík and Icelandair, we're making our all-in-one platform a centralized hub for airport experience solutions deployment, data updating, and management," said Yuval Kossovsky, Managing Director of Transportation at Mappedin. "The map is no longer just a nice-to-have; it's where seamless journeys meet stronger business outcomes, keeping passengers satisfied, operations running smoothly, and revenue flowing."

The scope of the partnership underscores the dedication of the companies to innovate with the latest technologies for a new seamless experience for airports, airlines, and travelers alike.

The solutions are rolling out across web and mobile apps and are coming soon to in-airport kiosks.

To learn more about Mappedin for Airports, please visit mappedin.com/industries/airports . For more information about Keflavík International Airport, please visit kefairport.com , and for more information about Icelandair, please visit icelandair.com .

All trademarks and copyrights mentioned or used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Mappedin

Mappedin is the leading indoor mapping platform transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood. Built for scale and trusted by the world's biggest brands, our AI-powered tools make indoor mapping fast, flexible, and easy to integrate—powering indoor experiences at top destinations worldwide. With billions of square feet mapped across 57 countries, we help make public spaces easier to explore, simpler to manage, and safer for every visitor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768096/Mappedin__Inc___Keflav_k_Airport_and_Icelandair_Take_Off_with_Ma.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768095/Mappedin__Inc___Keflav_k_Airport_and_Icelandair_Take_Off_with_Ma.jpg