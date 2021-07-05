Keep The Moment, DDPAI Rolls Out Z40 Dashcam

Z40 dashcam is equipped with Sony IMX335, 2592×1944P resolution, 6 optical lens and F1.8 aperture, and therefore can record clearer and sharper videos even in low-light conditions. Exclusive Realcube Image Technology developed by DDPAI is helpful to capture every frame with better pixel arrangement and higher brightness, accurate colour and better picture quality. Wide-angle front (140°) and rear (125°) cameras deliver wide vision and all-round protection. 360-degree rotating rear camera also takes selfies whatever you like.

D²save Storage Technology, More Storage Methods to Improve Security

Including max-128G TF card, Z40 supports seamless loop recording that overwrites old footage with new content when SD card is full, ensuring uninterrupted recording. Built-in G sensor also detects a sudden collision and immediately saves 10s footage. Super capacitor based dashcam supports last 3~4s recording even when dashcam turned off. Besides, DDPAI innovatively develops D²save storage technology that built-in NAND Flash allows to back up videos with peace of mind. Even when TF card is abnormal suddenly, evidence video per second can be stored safely.

24h Parking Monitor, Keep An Eye On Your Car

Dashcam with IPS hardwire kit can monitor your car day and night. Low-voltage protection avoids car battery draining when dashcam is charged. When parking, notification will be sent if there is any collision.

GPS Tracking, Connect with SR to Explore Driving in a New Way

Optional GPS version tracks driving route and location, speed and time. Combined GPS with SR(sense reality) effect invented by DDPAI, Z40 gets drivers more excited by turning the driving travel into a race and supporting Vlog sharing to social medias or DDPAI driver community.

About DDPAI

Built on 8-year expertise in dashcam industry and as the first one to create community for sharing dashcam footage, DDPAI has become top three dashcam brand in China, and also studies smart traveling field with SAIC, Geely, JAC, XPeng, Didi, T3 Go, cooperating with Honor, Alibaba to deliver multi-scenario intelligent ecological services and with AutoNavi Maps and Sogou Maps to jointly create AR navigation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534487/DDPAI_Z40_Dashcam.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534499/1920_1000.jpg

SOURCE DDPAI