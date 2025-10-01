kdc/one Acquires the Business and Operations of Barony Universal to Expand Global Manufacturing Capabilities and U.K. Presence

Highly Complementary Manufacturer of Aerosols Expands the Company's Geographic Reach, Customer Base, and Product Portfolio

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowlton Development Corporation, Inc. ("kdc/one"), a global innovation and manufacturing partner in Beauty, Body, Scented, and Living solutions for some of the world's most iconic and emerging brands, today announced it has acquired all of the assets and certain of the liabilities of the business of Barony Universal ("Barony" or the "Company"), the U.K.'s largest independent filler of personal care and household aerosol products. This strategic move strengthens kdc/one's European footprint and expands its expertise and capabilities in key fast-growing aerosol categories. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Irvine, Scotland, Barony has been a premium manufacturer and global exporter of aerosols for more than three decades. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of personal and household solutions – including anti-perspirant sprays, dry shampoos, shaving foams, deodorants, and specialist fabric and air care sprays – and exports to over 30 countries. Serving major retailers and leading brands across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and the Americas, Barony recently completed a sizeable investment in high-speed production capabilities that will accelerate its growth trajectory. As part of kdc/one, Barony will further broaden its customer reach, expand into new product categories, and leverage kdc/one's global resources and capabilities to drive further growth.

Nicholas Whitley, Chief Executive Officer at kdc/one, said: "This strategic acquisition combines two complementary businesses to expand our global capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers. Under the current management team, Barony has consistently grown and differentiated itself in the market by investing in its people, capabilities, and technology. Together, we share a commitment to best-in-class innovation, manufacturing, and delivering the highest-quality products to the world's leading brands. We are excited to welcome the talented team at Barony as we pursue a shared vision for long-term growth."

"Joining kdc/one marks a major milestone for Barony, giving us the scale, resources, and innovation platform to serve our customers with even greater impact," said Camille Chammas, Chairman of Barony. "We look forward to leveraging kdc/one's deep relationships and expertise in product formulation, design, packaging, and manufacturing as we embark on this exciting new chapter together."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor for kdc/one and Skykapital served as financial advisor for Barony.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as lead counsel to kdc/one and Jones Day acted as lead counsel to Barony.

About kdc/one

Headquartered in Longueuil, Québec, Canada, kdc/one is a trusted global provider of value-added solutions to many of the world's leading brands in the beauty, personal care, and scented and living solutions categories. The company partners closely with both industry-leading consumer products companies and fast-growing independent brands in the ideation, formulation, design, packaging, and manufacturing of products. The innovative products that kdc/one has helped to develop are sold by its brand partners in more than 70 countries worldwide.

About Barony Universal

Barony Universal is a premier manufacturer and worldwide exporter of aerosols, specializing in private label and branded services, filling, and innovative product development across the personal and home care markets. Headquartered in Riverside Business Park, Irvine, Scotland, Barony is dedicated to crafting top-tier aerosol solutions for customers around the world.

