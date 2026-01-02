KCM Trade Expands Its Footprint into Africa

Marks the Next Chapter of a Long-Term Global Vision

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KCM Trade, a global leading CFD Broker, is pleased to announce its expansion into the African market effective 1 January 2026. This milestone marks a significant step in the group's global expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to building enduring value in high-potential regions.

Strategic Expansion into a High-Growth Market

Supported by rising demand and investment, Africa's overall GDP is expected to exceed 4% annually, positioning the region as a strong long-term investment opportunity. Ryan T., CEO of KCM Trade, stated: "KCM Trade's expansion into Africa reflects a strategic assessment of a market that remains relatively green yet rich in long-term potential. By introducing internationally benchmarked standards and robust technology, the group aims to establish a leading presence in the region while further consolidating its position as a top global brokerage."

KCM Trade's approach in Africa is founded on the belief that resilient trading ecosystems are built locally. The group aims to work closely with regional communities to foster a vibrant and responsible trading ecosystem that supports long-term participation and development. Through prioritising localisation and engagement, KCM Trade seeks to empower traders while contributing constructively to the region's evolving financial landscape.

Empowering Traders Through Knowledge and Support

Central to KCM Trade's expansion strategy is a strong commitment to education and trader enablement. The group aims to make financial knowledge more accessible, supporting traders at every stage of their journey, from beginners to more experienced participants seeking to deepen their understanding. This focus reflects KCM Trade's philosophy of enablement—equipping traders with the tools and knowledge to build confidence and make informed decisions.

In parallel, KCM Trade will emphasise professional, localised customer support designed to meet the needs of the market. By providing timely assistance and lowering barriers to entry, the group aims to build trust and establish long-term relationships with traders across Africa, reinforcing a foundation of transparency, reliability, and service.

Future Built Through Partnership

Ryan T., CEO of KCM Trade, added that the group's entry into Africa represents a commitment to shared growth and lasting partnership. "Africa holds immense potential, and our objective is to build a presence that lasts. We are entering the market with a long-term perspective—investing in education, supporting local traders, and working closely with partners to develop a sustainable trading ecosystem that grows alongside the community."

As KCM Trade continues its global expansion, its move into Africa underscores a strategic focus on long-term growth, community engagement, and sustainable development. By investing in local markets, supporting traders, and collaborating with regional partners, the group aims to cultivate a trading ecosystem that delivers fruitful results for both the communities it serves and its own business growth.

About KCM Trade

Founded in 2016, KCM Trade is dedicated to offering reliable, customised, and efficient trading services, connecting clients to top global financial markets. As a liquidity provider, we support institutional clients through a global network and offer diverse trading options to retail clients.

Our operations span Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius, and other regions. With our experienced and professional team, we can provide all-rounded and reliable support for client transactions.

KCM Trade is part of the KCM Group, affiliated companies include KCM Group Holdings Limited, Kohle Capital Markets Pty Ltd, and Kohle Capital Markets Ltd.