KC Wearable Announces SMART Helmet is being used in 35 Countries Globally to Help tackle COVID-19 and End Lockdowns

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Wearable, the leading smart wearable technology and innovation company, today announces major partnerships with over 35 countries around the world as authorities look to control the spread of COVID-19. Working closely with police forces and major transport hubs such as airports, as well as schools and hospitals, the KC N901 Smart Helmet has been used to detect symptoms of COVID-19 in a range of different settings.

With the ability to screen the temperatures of up to 200 people a minute, the helmet offers a quick and accurate alternative to traditional thermal cameras. The wearable headset improves the efficiency and flexibility of COVID-19 screening and has an accuracy of 96%.

An increased understanding of COVID-19, as well as growing international co-operation on how to control the pandemic, has allowed countries to identify ways to maintain physical distancing whilst simultaneously easing lockdown restrictions. Along with other measures such as contact tracing and testing, the helmet is being used to monitor COVID-19 and reduce transmission.

Powered by sophisticated facial recognition technology and an infrared camera, the helmet visor's thermo-scan sensors show the temperature of people within a seven-metre radius and has the potential to link up to other data on COVID-19 tracking apps.

KC Wearable has worked closely with local partners in Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Each deployment has supported authorities in their response to COVID-19, helping them to identify individuals with the virus and take immediate action. The firm continues to work with other countries around the world to develop tailored solutions for their specific needs during the pandemic.

Dr Jie Guo, Global Head at KC Wearable, said: "As COVID-19 has spread around the world, countries have got better at understanding how to control the virus. With a high fever being a common symptom, the KC N901 Smart Helmet is a quick, efficient and accurate way of identifying potential cases. Used in conjunction with other safety precautions, the helmet holds the key to helping countries reopen and end lockdowns. What's unique about this product is that it is essentially a combination of an augmented reality and a thermo-scanner, which allows it to monitor large crowds of people within a short amount of time."

About KC Wearable

KC Wearable, is a company with a passion to innovate. Founded by five colleagues with postgraduate degrees from top universities, KC Wearable has operations in many different high-technology industries including aerospace, communications, artificial intelligence and more.

Over the course of several years, they have built a global community of innovation that has one clear purpose: making the world better for all people. They have brought together companies and technologies across the globe from many different industries who share ideas, technology and vision to achieve this and through our co-operation, they have been able to achieve extraordinary goals ranging from providing connectivity to millions in Southeast Asia to directly saving lives in China.

