Kbrw certifies its OMS/WMS platform so customers can fully benefit from a composable commerce architecture

Kbrw joins the MACH Alliance to reinforce its commitment to composable commerce principles

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the increasing complexity of omnichannel commerce, European WMS/OMS provider Kbrw has completed the redevelopment of its platform and solutions so current and future customers can fully adopt composable architectures. Kbrw has joined the MACH Alliance to reinforce its commitment to the MACH [Microservices-based, API- first, Cloud-native, and Headless] movement.

Omnichannel commerce has become increasingly complex, with new customer experiences appearing at an accelerated rate. This has resulted in businesses seeking-out agile providers whose solutions can enable enhancements to their existing IT systems quickly and easily. Solutions based on MACH principles are key to this: by virtue of their easy integration into existing IT ecosystems, they enable changes without the need to throw out everything already in place (as would typically be the case with traditional 'monolith' solutions).

A recent study commissioned by Kbrw showed that over half of organisations have adopted at least one of the four principles of MACH, while over 30% of organisations have adopted all four principles.

Kbrw's CIO, Arnaud Wetzel, said: "Today's announcement makes it clear to both our existing and potential customers that Kbrw is committed to helping them increase performance and reduce business risk, and that they have the option to choose a modern, cloud-native, high-performance OMS or WMS based on the composable principles that they are, in all probability, adopting across their technology estate.

"The rapid adoption of MACH principles by newer, more agile platform operators like Kbrw will inevitably increase the pressure on 'traditional' providers, whose solutions are monolithic by design and are unlikely ever to be MACH-compliant," he added.

Kbrw's entire portfolio is designed for composable architectures. Its OMS and WMS solutions are based on microservices and are delivered as a cloud-native experience – while simultaneously ensuring bespoke integration through headless design and APIs. Solutions may be adopted alone or used as enhancements to an existing system. Kbrw also helps customers stuck with legacy systems, enabling them to adopt cloud-based modern solutions without having to wait for the long deployment phase and, therefore, to achieve quicker time-to-value.

About Kbrw

Kbrw is a leading European software-as-a-service company, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Paris, France. Its SaaS-based Warehouse Management System and Order Management System solutions launched in 2015 and are now used by many of the continent's major organisations, including 20% of companies in the French CAC40 Index. Since 2022, the company has embarked on a growth strategy, which has included the opening of four additional offices across France and in London, UK.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a not-for-profit industry body that advocates for open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystems. The Alliance aims to educate and support the industry as a whole on what to look out for when moving from legacy infrastructure and going composable, including when, where and how to start and select partners. Our role is more important than ever as adoption of MACH continues apace. The Alliance is a vendor-neutral institution that provides resources, education and guidance through industry experts to support companies on their journey.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811380/KBRW_Logo.jpg

La Nouvelle Agence

diana.ipate@kbrwadventure.com

SOURCE Kbrw