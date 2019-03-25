Kazia to present on Cantrixil at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 Annual Meeting

SYDNEY, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian oncology-focused biotech company Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: KZA,NASDAQ: KZIA) has been selected to present data from the Phase I study of Cantrixil in ovarian cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 Annual Meeting.

AACR's Annual Meeting is one of the top-tier academic conferences worldwide and brings together around 20,000 representatives from academia, industry, government and advocacy organisations from across the globe. The meeting is being held from 29 March to 3 April at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Clinical Program Director, Daniel Berg will be presenting on Kazia's Cantrixil Phase I in ovarian cancer at the event on 1 April 2019. Mr Berg will present data from Part A of the study -- the dose escalation component -- which completed recruitment in October 2018.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. It was developed in Australia and initial preclinical studies were conducted at Yale University. Cantrixil was granted orphan designation for ovarian cancer by the US FDA in April 2015.

The abstract presentation is entitled: Phase I Study of Intraperitoneal TRX-E-002-1 in Patients with Persistent or Recurrent Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer or Primary Peritoneal Cancer: Results of Dose-Escalation Phase.

The abstract has been authored by the trial's Principal Investigators (PIs) - led by the two primary PIs in Australia and the US: Associate Professor Jermaine Coward at the ICON Cancer Care in Brisbane, Queensland and Dr Don Dizon at the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital. The trial is being conducted across six sites in the US and Australia as follows:

Country State Site Principal Investigator US Rhode Island Lifespan Cancer Institute, Providence Dr. Don Dizon US Oklahoma Stephenson Cancer Center, Oklahoma City Assoc. Prof. Kathleen Moore US Texas Mary Crowley Cancer Research Centre, Dallas Dr. Minal Barve Australia Queensland ICON Cancer Care, Brisbane Assoc. Prof. Jermaine Coward Australia New South Wales Westmead Hospital, Sydney Prof. Paul Harnett Australia South Australia Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide Dr. Ganessan Kichenadasse

"The key objective with Part A of the Phase I study was to assess the safety of the drug and find the right dose level to take the study to the next stage. We are delighted to be presenting our data at the AACR meeting and we look forward to discussing our findings with clinicians and potential partners," said Cantrixil Program Director Daniel Berg.

The presentation session details are as follows:

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials: Part 3

Date and Time: Monday April 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 16

Poster Board Number: 15

Permanent Abstract Number: CT091

Interested parties are encouraged to attend and can add the session to their itinerary here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/session/1315

Meanwhile, the link to the abstract is here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/9899

The content of the abstract and presentation is embargoed until the start of the conference when it will be available through the above link and on the Kazia website.

For more information on Kazia Therapeutics or Cantrixil, please visit: www.kaziatherapeutics.com

