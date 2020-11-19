Kaymera Technologies, Developers of Enterprise-Ready Mobile Security Solutions, Announces Addition of Dan Halutz, Former Israeli Defense Forces Chief-of-Staff

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kaymera Technologies , providers of the first fully enterprise-ready mobile security solution, announced the addition of General Dan Halutz to their team. Halutz is the former Chief-of-Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces and served as Commander of the Israeli Air Force. He will now be joining Kaymera, serving as Chairman of the Board, and will help further shape the direction and identity of the company.

Established in 2013, Kaymera has vast knowledge in providing all types of organizations, ranging from enterprises to government agencies, with fully secured mobile experiences. Today, despite the fact that usage of mobile devices to conduct highly sensitive business activities is essentially obligatory, professionals and organizations are at exponential risk to threats targeting devices and their operating systems. With Kaymera, users benefit from enterprise ready mobile security that protects critical business IP and trade secrets, while ensuring digital and personal privacy.

With the addition of Halutz to the stellar team of experts which includes Oshri Asher, former Head of The Cyber Security Department at the Israeli Prime Minister's office, Kaymera will be further positioned to help diverse organizations overcome the countless risks posed by evolving mobile threats. Halutz's extensive experience in defense is a great asset in today's mobile threat environment where attackers seemingly have a perpetual advantage. According to Halutz, "I've spent years considering how attackers think. Under my guidance, my army units learned to anticipate the unexpected. Physical adversaries and digital ones have many similarities and the key to beating mobile threats lies in preparing for the unknown. I'm excited to bring this experience to Kaymera."

Additionally, the company has closed a successful funding round from various investors and will use this latest infusion to continue expanding business operations on a global scale. To be released in the upcoming months, Kaymera will feature enhanced technology and will enable the establishment of new business channels and partnerships.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of this incredible company," says Asher. "The addition of someone of Dan's caliber is representative of the impressive things taking place here at Kaymera today."

About Kaymera Technologies:

Founded by security veterans, Kaymera delivers sophisticated mobile security solutions, protecting individuals, organizations and governments against advanced cyber threats.

