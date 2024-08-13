Taiwan Distiller Wins Top Prize in Tokyo Four Times in Six Years

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery has once again achieved the highest honor at the 2024 Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) in Japan.

This year, "Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky" was awarded "Best of the Best Single Malt Whisky of 2024," marking the fourth time in six years that the Taiwanese distiller has received this accolade.

Mr. Lee receives the prestigious 'Best of The Best Single Malt Whisky 2024' award certificate from TWSC Executive Committee Chairman Mamoru Tsuchiya Kavalan’s Distillery Reserve Peated Malt named TWSC’s 2024 ‘Best of the Best’

Upon accepting the award, Kavalan CEO Mr. Y.T. Lee expressed his gratitude to the TWSC judges. "Japan has always been a crucial export market for Kavalan and has played a significant role in our brand's growth. I am deeply thankful to be recognized at Asia's premier whisky competition. We remain committed to innovation and will continue to advance the whisky industry with unwavering dedication."

Along with the Distillery Reserve Peated Malt, two other whiskies "Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky" and " Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky " have chalked up gold medals three years in a row. This means all three expressions will be elevated to TWSC's esteemed "Hall of Fame".

In total, Kavalan secured a total of 13 Gold medals, two of which were "Superior Golds" in Tokyo.

To date, Kavalan has amassed an impressive 903 international competition gold medals.

The Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, established in 2019, is recognised as Asia's premier whisky competition, attracting entries from leading whisky-producing countries including Scotland, Ireland, the United States, Canada, India, and Taiwan.

Best of the Best:

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Hall of Fame:

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Superior Gold Medal:

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Port Oak Single Malt Whisky

Gold Medals:

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No.1 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Vinho Barrique Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Madeira Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Port Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No.2 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Wine Oak Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478047/1_Kavalan_s_Distillery_Reserve_Peated_Malt_Named_TWSC_s_2024__Best_of_the_Best.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478048/2_Kavalan_s_Distillery_Reserve_Peated_Malt_Named_TWSC_s_2024__Best_of_the_Best.jpg