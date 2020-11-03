Kavalan Named ISC 2020 'Worldwide Producer of the Year'

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Oak Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan *Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

King Car Conductor Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Podium Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan *Solist Port Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

King Car 40th Anniversary Selected Wine Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky

CEO Mr YT Lee said: "We are honoured to receive the recognition for our distillery and help place Taiwan on the world whisky stage again."

Previously in 2015, Vinho was singled out by the World Whiskies Awards and named the World's Best Single Malt Whisky. In 2019, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition gave it a Platinum medal, which signifies 3 consecutive Double Golds.

The whisky behind the groundbreaking Shave, Toast and Rechar (STR), a cask treatment developed by the late Dr Jim Swan at Kavalan, the Solist Vinho Barrique is aged in wine barrels specially treated to bring out all the complex, multi-dimensional flavours of ripe melon, mango, kiwi and citrus fruits on a background of mixed spice and dates.

In addition, in the first stage of the 2020 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London, the Kavalan *Solist Amontillado and the Kavalan *Solist Manzanilla both won Gold Outstanding in the first round, scoring 98 points each.

Judges described the Amontillado as follows:

"Opulent and expressive with layered aromas and flavours of dark chocolate, Christmas cake and sweet spice. Dense and rich with chewy mouthfeel and a wonderful, evolving finish of malt, spicy oak, a touch of smoke and a twist of orange peel. Sensational!"

Judges described the Manzanilla as follows:

"Intense and heady aromas of rich dried fruit, spice and dark chocolate. Big, sweet, and indulgent on palate, liquid tiramisu with tobacco, prunes and PX sherry. A lifted finish gives freshness and balance; an outstanding whisky."

*Please note that Kavalan's award-winning "Solist" Series is sold under the name "Cask Strength" Series inside the US market only for trademark reasons.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 450 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact information

Kaitlyn Tsai

+886(0)39 229 000#7164

kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

