Kavalan Launches Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Oversea Edition Set

BERLIN, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's premier whisky distiller Kavalan is launching its top-3 selling Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky in a limited-edition set, exclusively for export.

The Concertmaster Port Cask Finish (alc. 40% vol. 700ml) with notes of vanilla, coconut, and honey will be accompanied by two 50ml bottles of Kavalan's flagship expressions: Kavalan Classic and Distillery Select No. 1 both alc. 40% vol.

Kavalan launches a set for aspiring connoisseurs.

Brand Ambassador Britney Chen said this trio is the gold standard of being universally adored and easily recognizable.

"Regardless of one's familiarity with Kavalan Whisky, this set undeniably stands out as a triumph. Drawing from experience hosting masterclasses and participating in exhibitions globally, I highly endorse this as the quintessential choice for those in search of a cherished and approachable offering in the market."

The gift set, featuring packaging inspired by the vibrant green hues of the mountains surrounding the distillery, will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Japan, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Mexico. To find out where it's available near you, please contact the local distributors.

Kavalan's water source, Snow Mountain, is represented on the box and bottle and the inner lining features colourful fern, as a nod to Taiwan's fertile, subtropical landscape.

Product descriptions

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish — alc. 40% vol. 700ml

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish is matured in specially selected American oak casks and finished in Portuguese ruby Port barriques. A mellow, indefinably smooth whisky. Rich-bodied with natural sweetness and complexity.

Colour: Rich caramel ruby

Nose: honey, vanilla, coconut and candy floss.

Palate: Rich bodied with natural sweetness and complexity.

Kavalan Classic — alc. 40% vol. 50ml

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky exemplifies the sheer quality of whisky coming out of Taiwan. The distillery's craftsmanship works with the humid climate to create diversity and complexity. Fresh and clean, with hints of tropical fruits.

Colour: Lively and passionate amber

Nose: Tropical fruits, pear drop, vanilla, coconut.

Palate: A hint of sweet mango juice with the spicy complexity.

Kavalan Distillery Select No.1 — alc. 40% vol. 50ml

Kavalan's Distillery Select series showcases the fine art of blending and the exquisite cask selection of Taiwan's premier distillery. Expression No. 1 is rich in tropical fruits and sweet toffee and vanilla. A taste of fruit paradise.

Colour: Midnight amber

Nose: Ripened tropical fruits, fragrant floral notes and warm vanilla.

Palate: Butterscotch, creamy toffee, and vanilla create a soft and thick multi-layered taste.

