Kaushik Velendra Makes History as First Indian Designer to Showcase at the Royal Opera House

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a night celebrating the synergy between fashion, music, ballet dancers, and art, human wear designer Kaushik Velendra of Maison Velendra brought his Autumn Winter 2023 Collection to the Royal Opera House. The audience was treated to a spectacular show highlighting the link between fashion and the arts, with impressive names from ballet taking centre stage alongside the exquisite garments. The show was a testament to the designer's vision of inclusivity and diversity, with the collection crafted not just for menswear or womenswear, but for anyone who wants to dress with confidence and power.

Kaushik Velendra's AW23 show at the Royal Opera House, United Kingdom (L to R) Machine Gun Kelly for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Miguel for NR Magazine, Law Roach for BFA, Sharon Stone for GQ Portugal

The Royal Opera House was a fitting venue for the showcase, with its rich history of hosting some of the world's most talented performers. Kaushik Velendra made history by becoming the first Indian designer to showcase at the Royal Opera House, further cementing the venue's reputation as a bastion of culture and creativity.

Speaking after the event, Kaushik Velendra said: "It was a truly special moment to see the collection come to life at the Royal Opera House and to share the stage with such incredible ballet dancers. This show was a celebration of the power of fashion, music and art to inspire and uplift, and I'm thrilled that we were able to create something so unique and beautiful."

The Autumn Winter 2023 Collection draws inspiration from the elegance and strength of ballet, with fabrics, silhouettes, and techniques sourced from all over the world. The intricate and deeply embellished pieces showcase the atelier's couture craftsmanship. The brand's iconic sculpted shoulder pieces are now enhanced with ruby and crystal crowns that glimmer and glide with the body.

The man behind this extraordinary embroidery and unique craftsmanship is none other than Kaushik's mentor, Jean-Francois Lesage, who worked closely with Vastrakala to create a collection that is both iconic and timeless. Lesage's contribution to the collection is evident in every detail, from the delicately woven fabrics to the exquisitely intricate patterns that adorn each piece.

The showcase at the Royal Opera House was a truly special moment for the designer, and he is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of fashion and the arts with future collections.

For more information please write to press.marketing@maisonvelendra.com and rini@maisonvelendra.com for any interview requests.

Contact

Media & Partnerships,

Rini Mukkath,

rini@maisonvelendra.com,

+44 7596556857

https://maisonvelendra.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061143/Kaushik_Velendra_AW23_show.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061294/Kaushik_Velendra_UK.jpg

SOURCE Maison Velendra