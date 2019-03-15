Kat Von D Beauty Launches Vegan Longwear Cake Pencil Eyeliner

Must-Have Ultra Creamy Pencil Eyeliner in Three Bold Shades

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the brand that brought you your favorite liquid eyeliner, Tattoo Liner, Kat Von D Beauty introduces its latest eyeliner innovation, Cake Pencil Eyeliner – a 100% vegan and cruelty-free cream-to-powder pencil eyeliner that combines unprecedented creaminess and intense pigments, with true long wear.

Inspired by makeup artists' favorite iconic cake liner – coveted for performance and bold pigment but avoided for difficulty of use – the new Kat Von D Beauty Cake Pencil Eyeliner gives you the same desired look in one easy-to-use pencil... no compromise here! Cake Pencil's budge-resistant and waterproof easy-to-use formula is available in three shades: "Trooper Black," "White Out," and "Mad Max Brown."

Kat Von D Beauty Cake Pencil Eyeliner will be available in the UK and Ireland March 2019 online at Katvondbeauty.com and in stores at Debenhams.

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY:

Kat Von D Beauty empowers you to create without compromise with our long wear, high-pigment, vegan and cruelty-free makeup.

Launched in 2008 by Kat Von D, the beloved makeup brand – known for must-have and globally award-winning products like Tattoo Liner, Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and Lock-It Foundation – specializes in high-performance beauty products that are made with love, not animals. Now beauty junkies and animal lovers can make compassionate choices without sacrificing bold, beautiful pigment and everlasting wear.

Kat Von D Beauty has won more than 100 (and counting!) awards globally. The brand is distributed in 36 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, Russia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA, Sephora inside JCPenney, Debenhams and www.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

