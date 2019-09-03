Kat Von D Beauty Launches NEW Vegan Lightweight Medium Coverage Foundation with Global Campaign Face, Singer Jhené Aiko

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kat Von D Beauty introduces True Portrait Foundation - the new formula, new packaging and new campaign is shaking things up for the brand's first ever-medium coverage liquid-to-powder innovation. This fresh, unique formula and sexy packaging found its match with Kat Von D Beauty fan, singer, poet and fellow animal lover – Jhené Aiko as the global campaign face.

"Jhené first caught our eye years ago when she showcased our Shade & Light Contour Palette in a Vogue video and then we saw her again in a PETA campaign. Jhené seamlessly aligns with our beauty brand ethos being an avid animal lover, vegan advocate and an existing Kat Von D Beauty user," explains Kelly Coller, Kat Von D Beauty Global Vice President of Marketing and PR. "Plus, Jhené has the sweetest soul, stunning skin, and our entire team has been obsessed with her music and tattoos."

"I am so excited to be partnering with Kat Von D Beauty for this launch and to be working with a brand that shares so many of my same passions. I love this foundation because it feels like I have nothing on – it's like vegan silk! It's the perfect all-day coverage with an airy lightweight finish whether I'm on-stage or at home," says Jhené Aiko.

"The True Portrait campaign emphasizes three critical points of difference for our foundation as well as expressing some of the many sides we all have -- it stays with you (vegan, long wear), it moves with you (Elastic Essence Technology) and it's true to you (lightweight, airy matte)," states Coller. "When casting all of the 40 shade-matched "faces," we prioritized real people that could represent the many faces of Kat Von D Beauty. On set we shot everyone making faces to show movement; when you see laughing shots, they're authentic. Everything was perfectly captured by our amazing, all-female creative team, including our own Kat Von D Beauty Global Creative Director as well as photographer Danielle St. Laurent."

True Portrait Foundation is housed in a completely new innovative bottle from the design to the unique functionality - unlike any other product released from the brand. The formula is packaged in a sleek matte white bottle uniquely engineered for maximum usage and precision with intricate ornamentation including skull detail and a portrait window to reveal the shade. Pushing the standards of high-performance formulations and pigments, the bottle incorporates shaker beads to easily blend and break up the foundation along with dispensing exact drops from the squeezable precision tip.

True Portrait Foundation stays with you and sets to a long-wear, airy matte finish. Created for normal to oily skin, this unique formulation balances sheer and opacity ensuring your skin will not look shiny halfway through the day and won't clog pores. It moves with you and flexes with your skin through its Elastic Essence™ Effect liquid-to-powder formula: a combination of spherical powders, which have an elastic core that ensures the foundation never settles into skin, will not clog pores and self-sets to a long-wear airy matte finish that flexes with each expression. Recognizing that there is no "typical individual", the brand developed a medium coverage formula that matches all tones and undertones across 40 evenly distributed vegan shades in 4 families of 10: Light, Medium, Tan and Deep.

True Portrait is a lightweight next generation foundation that has true medium coverage for perfect-skin look that is selfie approved and an unbelievably soft texture that you have to feel to believe!

Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation will be available on September 2, 2019 online at Katvondbeauty.com and Sephora.com followed by Sephora stores throughout September.

#Vegan! Our makeup is made with love not animals - 100% Cruelty Free Forever. The Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation is 100% vegan. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, #KatVonDBeauty #TruePortraitFoundation

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY:

KAT VON D BEAUTY is an iconic, global, high-performance, long-wear, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand. It has been disrupting the industry since its debut at SEPHORA in 2008, with 4 red lipsticks. Today, the brand has more than 250+ innovative products in every makeup category, hundreds of awards and is distributed in 36 countries, exclusively at Sephora, Sephora Inside JC Penney, Debenhams and katvondbeauty.com. Kat Von D Beauty is created in partnership with KENDO BRANDS, based out of San Francisco, CA. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses.

