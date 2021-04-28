Kasten by Veeam Launches New Kasten K10 v4.0, the Industry's First Kubernetes Native Ransomware Data Protection Solution

Hardened Kubernetes data management enhances the most comprehensive Kubernetes backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam® , the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced the availability of the new Kasten K10 v4.0 , its award-winning, Kubernetes data management platform. With unparalleled ease of use, end-to-end security, and a rich ecosystem of support across the entire application stack, the latest version of Kasten K10 is the most complete enterprise data management solution to date. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, Kasten K10 v4.0 delivers the industry's first Kubernetes native ransomware protection capabilities, providing much needed immutability against ransomware attacks.

"Ransomware is one of the most pressing enterprise issues. The most conservative estimates put global ransomware losses upward of $20 billion in 20201. These attacks increasingly target Kubernetes users since container adoption has become a prerequisite for IT modernization and digital transformation," said Niraj Tolia, President and General Manager, Kasten by Veeam. "Malicious actors know that rapid development, gaps in install, and ongoing backup and operations issues can be easy threat vectors for ransomware. The new ransomware data protection capabilities in Kasten K10 plug these gaps, providing an extremely effective defense against ransomware attacks in Kubernetes environments."

The capabilities introduced in the new Kasten K10 v4.0 underscore Kasten's dedication to Kubernetes users, integrating cloud native architecture principles and hardened security capabilities into a Kubernetes-native platform that delivers continuous environment and performance optimization. Kasten K10 v4.0 is the company's most significant update to its Kubernetes data management platform since its acquisition by Veeam , enabling DevOps and PlatformOps teams to effectively address the threat of ransomware in containerized environments. Kasten K10 v4.0 also includes a number of new partnership certifications and enhanced support for more data services. Additionally, the updated platform introduces several enhancements for ease of use that refine multi-cluster support with advanced automation capabilities for simplified backup and restore.

Key new features include:

Security:

Kubernetes data protection to make immutability possible for protection against ransomware, malicious insider attacks, or accidental deletions

Ease of Use:

Application-centric policies enabling authorized users to create Kasten K10 policies in an application's namespace for protecting only that specific application

Expanded Ecosystem Support:

Rich ecosystem integrations with support for HPE Ezmeral Container Platform, Nutanix Karbon, Red Hat OpenShift, Microsoft Azure Stack, and backup to NFS targets

" Evaluator Group research shows that cybersecurity and data protection have received a significant increase in attention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in large part because ransomware attacks continue to become more frequent and more sophisticated," said Krista Macomber, Senior Analyst, Evaluator Group. "Protecting against these types of attacks as enterprises prepare for their adoption of production and business-critical Kubernetes environments is critical. Capabilities such as those made available in Kasten K10 v4.0 can simplify the process of shoring up Kubernetes environments from ransomware, better positioning customers to avoid gaps in coverage that could lead to extremely costly data loss and downtime."

New Kasten K10 v4.0 will be featured during KubeCon EU + CloudNativeCon EU 2021 as well as VeeamON 2021 .

Download Free Kasten K10 v4.0 here .

Partner Quotes

"Kubernetes has quickly become one of the core enablers of hybrid-cloud, but it's quick adoption in the enterprise has made it a likely target of cyberattacks, particularly ransomware," said Kris Inapurapu, VP of Business Development, MinIO. "Immutability for Kubernetes applications, like what is delivered by K10 v4.0, in combination with consistent, performant object storage creates scalable and resilient backups that provide organizations with hardened defenses against the threat of ransomware and other malicious attacks."

"As organizations aim for greater simplicity and deployment flexibility, containers and Kubernetes have become an important element of a multi-cloud data management strategy," said Paul Speciale, Chief Product Officer, Scality. "Within the cloud-native ecosystem, however, Kubernetes backups have become prime targets of ransomware attacks. In these environments, applications and data need to be accessible and portable, but also hardened with protection capabilities like those Kasten provides. K10 v4.0 ensures organizations reap the benefits of easy-to-use, but ultra-resilient backup and disaster recovery capabilities as they scale their services and workloads without the looming threat of ransomware. Scality fully supports backups from Kasten K10 with data immutability over the S3 API and object locking."

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam® is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, its data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten is an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

1 https://www.barrons.com/articles/2020-was-a-bad-year-for-ransomware-2021-will-be-worse-51610124513

